Google Pixel 10 Pro XL AnTuTu Leak Reveals Big CPU Jump, Weaker GPU Performance

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL AnTuTu Leak Reveals Big CPU Jump, Weaker GPU Performance

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL AnTuTu score leaked a day before the big launch. Leak suggests nice CPU advancements but dip in GPU performance.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 04:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pixel 10 Leaks: Almost everything regarding the Google Pixel 10 series has been leaked by now, and the fresh stuff in the limelight is its performance figures. A recent AnTuTu benchmark leak supposedly shows the performance of the upcoming Pixel 10 Pro XL vs. its predecessor, and the results are somewhat thrilling and confusing.

Pixel 10 Pro XL CPU Performance Sees Big Jump

The leak came from a Reddit user known as HustlersPassion. Based on the leak, Google has increased the performance of the Pixel 10 Pro XL with an in-house Tensor G5 SoC,  resulting in an overall performance improvement of approximately 16% over the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Pro 9 XL vs Pro 10 XL Benchmark
by u/HustlersPassion in pixel_phones

The CPU score is the most impressive as it has improved by a staggering 73% implying that Google has finally addressed one of the biggest issues with its previous processors: processing efficiency. 

GPU and UX Scores Tell a Mixed Story

On the other hand, not all results look promising. The GPU score appears lower, landing at just 88% of the Pixel 9 Pro XL’s result. That’s a strange result for a new generation flagship, particularly when usual suspects like Qualcomm and Apple usually deliver steady year-on-year graphical performance boosts. 

The memory score, however, demonstrates considerable improvements, whereas the UX performance stays at the same level, with only a marginal decline noted.

Assuming these figures are accurate, they present a mixed bag of the Tensor G5, excellent CPU performance, but a GPU that can scarcely keep up.

Keeping this aside, another Google phone that's currently is talk of the town is the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. It is said to be the most durable phone yet and is placed as a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 rival.

Google will officially release the Pixel 10 series on August 21, which means we won’t have to wait long for confirmation. Until then, these early benchmark leaks raise intriguing questions about Google’s strategy with the Pixel 10 Pro XL.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 19 Aug 2025 03:01 PM (IST)
Opinion
