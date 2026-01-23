This New Google Photos Feature Turns Your Selfies Into Ready-To-Share Memes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Google is adding a fun new AI feature to Google Photos that lets users turn themselves into memes. Called Me Meme, the tool uses artificial intelligence to place your photo into popular meme formats with funny captions. It was first spotted in October 2025 and is now rolling out in the US. This feature joins other AI tools like Remix, Collage, and Photo to Video.

With Me Meme, users can quickly create personalised, shareable memes without using any third-party app.

Google Photos AI Meme Maker: How Me Meme Works

The Me Meme feature is very simple to use. A user just has to open Google Photos, pick a selfie or portrait, and tap the “Create” or “Meme” option. After that, they can choose from ready-made meme templates or even upload their own. The AI then places the user’s photo into the meme style and adds text in the classic top-and-bottom format.

Users can change the captions to make the meme funnier or more personal. The idea is to help people create jokes that match their mood or situation.

Google says the templates follow popular internet meme styles, so the results feel familiar and share-ready. You don’t need any design skills. Everything is handled by AI in just a few taps.

Google Photos AI Meme Maker Keeps Things Private

Google has made it clear that Me Meme is fully optional. The tool only works on photos that the user selects. It will not scan your gallery or create memes on its own. Nothing is shared unless the user chooses to save or send the meme.

All AI generation stays inside the Photos app until you decide what to do with it. This means your images remain private by default. Google has not confirmed whether these memes will count toward storage, but usually, any newly created file in Photos is treated as a fresh item.

Right now, Me Meme is available only in the US. Google has not shared a global release date yet. Still, this feature shows how the company is turning Photos into more than just a backup app.

It is slowly becoming a creative space where users can edit, animate, and now even joke with their own images.