This New Google Photos Feature Turns Your Selfies Into Ready-To-Share Memes

Google Photos is rolling out a new AI feature called Me Meme. It allows users to turn their photos into memes using popular formats and funny captions.
With Me Meme, Google Photos becomes a creative hub, allowing users to turn portraits into shareable memes in just a few taps while keeping all images private by default.
Google is adding a fun new AI feature to Google Photos that lets users turn themselves into memes. Called Me Meme, the tool uses artificial intelligence to place your photo into popular meme formats with funny captions. It was first spotted in October 2025 and is now rolling out in the US. This feature joins other AI tools like Remix, Collage, and Photo to Video.
With Me Meme, users can quickly create personalised, shareable memes without using any third-party app.
Google Photos AI Meme Maker: How Me Meme Works
The Me Meme feature is very simple to use. A user just has to open Google Photos, pick a selfie or portrait, and tap the “Create” or “Meme” option. After that, they can choose from ready-made meme templates or even upload their own. The AI then places the user’s photo into the meme style and adds text in the classic top-and-bottom format.
Users can change the captions to make the meme funnier or more personal. The idea is to help people create jokes that match their mood or situation.
Google says the templates follow popular internet meme styles, so the results feel familiar and share-ready. You don’t need any design skills. Everything is handled by AI in just a few taps.
Google Photos AI Meme Maker Keeps Things Private
Google has made it clear that Me Meme is fully optional. The tool only works on photos that the user selects. It will not scan your gallery or create memes on its own. Nothing is shared unless the user chooses to save or send the meme.
All AI generation stays inside the Photos app until you decide what to do with it. This means your images remain private by default. Google has not confirmed whether these memes will count toward storage, but usually, any newly created file in Photos is treated as a fresh item.
Right now, Me Meme is available only in the US. Google has not shared a global release date yet. Still, this feature shows how the company is turning Photos into more than just a backup app.
It is slowly becoming a creative space where users can edit, animate, and now even joke with their own images.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does the Me Meme feature in Google Photos work?
To use Me Meme, open Google Photos, select a photo, and tap the 'Create' or 'Meme' option. You can then choose templates and customize captions, with AI placing your photo into the meme.
Is the Me Meme feature private?
Yes, Me Meme is fully optional and only works on selected photos. AI generation stays within the app until you choose to save or share, ensuring your images remain private by default.