India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsTechnologyGadgetsSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Price Can Go Up To Rs 2.6 Lakh! Galaxy Z Fold 8, Flip 8 India Prices Revealed

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Price Can Go Up To Rs 2.6 Lakh! Galaxy Z Fold 8, Flip 8 India Prices Revealed

Samsung's newest foldables are officially coming to India, with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra topping the lineup at a staggering Rs 2,59,999. Here's the complete price list.

Written By : Shayak Majumder |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 08:42 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Samsung Z Fold 8 Ultra launched, reaching Rs 2,59,999.
  • Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8 offer varied pricing and options.
  • Z Fold 8 Ultra features 200MP camera, Snapdragon Elite.
  • Pre-orders open; enjoy upgrade bonuses or bank cashback.

Samsung has officially announced India pricing for its newest foldable lineup, and one number immediately grabs attention: Rs 2,59,999. That's how much you'll need to shell out for the top-end Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, making it one of the most expensive mainstream smartphones ever launched in India. Samsung has also introduced the more compact Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the clamshell-style Galaxy Z Flip 8, giving buyers three premium foldables across different price points.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Vs Galaxy Z Fold 8: Go Big Or Go Small? You'll Be A Winner No Matter What

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Price In India

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is available in three storage variants:

  • 12GB + 256GB: Rs 1,99,999
  • 12GB + 512GB: Rs 2,19,999
  • 16GB + 1TB: Rs 2,59,999

The foldable comes in Graphite, Cream and Violet Shadow, while Green Shadow will be available exclusively through Samsung's online store.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Price In India

Samsung's compact Fold also comes in three variants:

  • 12GB + 256GB: Rs 1,79,999
  • 12GB + 512GB: Rs 1,99,999
  • 16GB + 1TB: Rs 2,39,999

Colour options include Graphite, Cream and Lavender, alongside an online-exclusive Pistachio finish.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Price In India

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 starts at a comparatively lower price point.

  • 12GB + 256GB: Rs 1,24,999
  • 12GB + 512GB: Rs 1,44,999

It will be offered in Graphite, Cream and Pink, while Mint remains exclusive to Samsung's online store.

Customers pre-ordering the new foldables can choose between:

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra & Galaxy Z Fold 8:

  • Rs 10,000 upgrade bonus, or
  • Up to Rs 9,000 bank/UPI cashback, or
  • Up to 30-month no-cost EMI with zero down payment

Galaxy Z Flip 8:

  • Rs 5,000 upgrade bonus, or
  • Up to Rs 4,000 bank/UPI cashback, or
  • Up to 30-month no-cost EMI with zero down payment

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 First Impressions: Smarter, Brighter, More Personal Than Ever

What Do You Get For Nearly Rs 2.6 Lakh?

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is Samsung's most premium foldable yet, featuring an 8-inch foldable display, a 200MP primary camera, a new 50MP ultra-wide sensor, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, Samsung's first-ever 5,000mAh battery in a Fold, and the new Flex Titanium display structure that significantly reduces crease visibility.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 focuses on a more compact form factor with a 7.6-inch foldable display, dual 50MP cameras, while the Galaxy Z Flip 8 introduces a redesigned AI-powered FlexWindow, a 50MP camera and Samsung's slimmest Flip design yet. Pre-orders for all three smartphones are now open in India, with sales expected to begin soon.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the price of the top-end Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra in India?

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage is priced at Rs 2,59,999. It is one of the most expensive mainstream smartphones launched in India.

What are the starting prices for the new Samsung foldable phones?

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra starts at Rs 1,99,999, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 at Rs 1,79,999, and the Galaxy Z Flip 8 begins at Rs 1,24,999.

What pre-order offers are available for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Z Fold 8?

Pre-ordering customers can choose from a Rs 10,000 upgrade bonus, up to Rs 9,000 bank/UPI cashback, or up to 30-month no-cost EMI with zero down payment.

What are the main features of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra?

It includes an 8-inch foldable display, a 200MP primary camera, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, and Samsung's first 5,000mAh battery in a Fold. It also features a new Flex Titanium display that reduces crease visibility.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read More
Published at : 22 Jul 2026 08:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked TEchnology News Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Gadgets
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Price Can Go Up To Rs 2.6 Lakh! Galaxy Z Fold 8, Flip 8 India Prices Revealed
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Price Can Go Up To Rs 2.6 Lakh! Galaxy Z Fold 8, Flip 8 India Prices Revealed
Gadgets
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 First Impressions: Smarter, Brighter, More Personal Than Ever
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 First Impressions: Smarter, Brighter, More Personal Than Ever
Gadgets
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 First Impressions: Cover Screen Finally Grows Up
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 First Impressions: Cover Screen Finally Grows Up
Gadgets
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Vs Galaxy Z Fold 8: Go Big Or Go Small? You'll Be A Winner No Matter What
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Vs Galaxy Z Fold 8: Go Big Or Go Small?
Advertisement

Videos

NEET Political Row: Rahul Gandhi To Address Press Conference On Paper Leak And Parliament Standoff
Delhi Metro Alert: 16 Stations Shut Amid Security Concerns, Entry and Exit Restricted
NEET Row: Kharge Demands Discussion Under Rule 267, Says Opposition Ready After Procedure Is Set
NEET Debate: Government Says Ready For Discussion, Seeks Rules and Schedule Agreement
NEET Protest Row: Congress Vows Parliament Standoff Until Demands on Education Minister Are Met
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget