Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samsung Z Fold 8 Ultra launched, reaching Rs 2,59,999.

Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8 offer varied pricing and options.

Z Fold 8 Ultra features 200MP camera, Snapdragon Elite.

Pre-orders open; enjoy upgrade bonuses or bank cashback.

Samsung has officially announced India pricing for its newest foldable lineup, and one number immediately grabs attention: Rs 2,59,999. That's how much you'll need to shell out for the top-end Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, making it one of the most expensive mainstream smartphones ever launched in India. Samsung has also introduced the more compact Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the clamshell-style Galaxy Z Flip 8, giving buyers three premium foldables across different price points.

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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Price In India

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is available in three storage variants:

12GB + 256GB: Rs 1,99,999

12GB + 512GB: Rs 2,19,999

16GB + 1TB: Rs 2,59,999

The foldable comes in Graphite, Cream and Violet Shadow, while Green Shadow will be available exclusively through Samsung's online store.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Price In India

Samsung's compact Fold also comes in three variants:

12GB + 256GB: Rs 1,79,999

12GB + 512GB: Rs 1,99,999

16GB + 1TB: Rs 2,39,999

Colour options include Graphite, Cream and Lavender, alongside an online-exclusive Pistachio finish.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Price In India

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 starts at a comparatively lower price point.

12GB + 256GB: Rs 1,24,999

12GB + 512GB: Rs 1,44,999

It will be offered in Graphite, Cream and Pink, while Mint remains exclusive to Samsung's online store.

Customers pre-ordering the new foldables can choose between:

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra & Galaxy Z Fold 8:

Rs 10,000 upgrade bonus, or

Up to Rs 9,000 bank/UPI cashback, or

Up to 30-month no-cost EMI with zero down payment

Galaxy Z Flip 8:

Rs 5,000 upgrade bonus, or

Up to Rs 4,000 bank/UPI cashback, or

Up to 30-month no-cost EMI with zero down payment

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What Do You Get For Nearly Rs 2.6 Lakh?

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is Samsung's most premium foldable yet, featuring an 8-inch foldable display, a 200MP primary camera, a new 50MP ultra-wide sensor, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, Samsung's first-ever 5,000mAh battery in a Fold, and the new Flex Titanium display structure that significantly reduces crease visibility.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 focuses on a more compact form factor with a 7.6-inch foldable display, dual 50MP cameras, while the Galaxy Z Flip 8 introduces a redesigned AI-powered FlexWindow, a 50MP camera and Samsung's slimmest Flip design yet. Pre-orders for all three smartphones are now open in India, with sales expected to begin soon.