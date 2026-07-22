The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage is priced at Rs 2,59,999. It is one of the most expensive mainstream smartphones launched in India.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Price Can Go Up To Rs 2.6 Lakh! Galaxy Z Fold 8, Flip 8 India Prices Revealed
Samsung's newest foldables are officially coming to India, with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra topping the lineup at a staggering Rs 2,59,999. Here's the complete price list.
- Samsung Z Fold 8 Ultra launched, reaching Rs 2,59,999.
- Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8 offer varied pricing and options.
- Z Fold 8 Ultra features 200MP camera, Snapdragon Elite.
- Pre-orders open; enjoy upgrade bonuses or bank cashback.
Samsung has officially announced India pricing for its newest foldable lineup, and one number immediately grabs attention: Rs 2,59,999. That's how much you'll need to shell out for the top-end Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, making it one of the most expensive mainstream smartphones ever launched in India. Samsung has also introduced the more compact Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the clamshell-style Galaxy Z Flip 8, giving buyers three premium foldables across different price points.
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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Price In India
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is available in three storage variants:
- 12GB + 256GB: Rs 1,99,999
- 12GB + 512GB: Rs 2,19,999
- 16GB + 1TB: Rs 2,59,999
The foldable comes in Graphite, Cream and Violet Shadow, while Green Shadow will be available exclusively through Samsung's online store.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Price In India
Samsung's compact Fold also comes in three variants:
- 12GB + 256GB: Rs 1,79,999
- 12GB + 512GB: Rs 1,99,999
- 16GB + 1TB: Rs 2,39,999
Colour options include Graphite, Cream and Lavender, alongside an online-exclusive Pistachio finish.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Price In India
The Galaxy Z Flip 8 starts at a comparatively lower price point.
- 12GB + 256GB: Rs 1,24,999
- 12GB + 512GB: Rs 1,44,999
It will be offered in Graphite, Cream and Pink, while Mint remains exclusive to Samsung's online store.
Customers pre-ordering the new foldables can choose between:
Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra & Galaxy Z Fold 8:
- Rs 10,000 upgrade bonus, or
- Up to Rs 9,000 bank/UPI cashback, or
- Up to 30-month no-cost EMI with zero down payment
Galaxy Z Flip 8:
- Rs 5,000 upgrade bonus, or
- Up to Rs 4,000 bank/UPI cashback, or
- Up to 30-month no-cost EMI with zero down payment
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What Do You Get For Nearly Rs 2.6 Lakh?
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is Samsung's most premium foldable yet, featuring an 8-inch foldable display, a 200MP primary camera, a new 50MP ultra-wide sensor, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, Samsung's first-ever 5,000mAh battery in a Fold, and the new Flex Titanium display structure that significantly reduces crease visibility.
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 focuses on a more compact form factor with a 7.6-inch foldable display, dual 50MP cameras, while the Galaxy Z Flip 8 introduces a redesigned AI-powered FlexWindow, a 50MP camera and Samsung's slimmest Flip design yet. Pre-orders for all three smartphones are now open in India, with sales expected to begin soon.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the price of the top-end Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra in India?
What are the starting prices for the new Samsung foldable phones?
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra starts at Rs 1,99,999, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 at Rs 1,79,999, and the Galaxy Z Flip 8 begins at Rs 1,24,999.
What pre-order offers are available for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Z Fold 8?
Pre-ordering customers can choose from a Rs 10,000 upgrade bonus, up to Rs 9,000 bank/UPI cashback, or up to 30-month no-cost EMI with zero down payment.
What are the main features of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra?
It includes an 8-inch foldable display, a 200MP primary camera, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, and Samsung's first 5,000mAh battery in a Fold. It also features a new Flex Titanium display that reduces crease visibility.