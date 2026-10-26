Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Issue affects some units, users advised to contact support.

Apple's first foldable iPhone is reportedly facing display-related complaints, with some early buyers experiencing screen damage after encountering resistance while unfolding the device. Apple's first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, has reportedly encountered display-related issues shortly after its release. Several early buyers have complained about lines appearing on the inner screen, raising concerns over a possible hinge malfunction. Affected users have described a similar pattern of damage, with vertical and horizontal lines appearing on the foldable display.

The complaints have surfaced on online platforms, including Reddit, where buyers have shared their experiences with the device.

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iPhone Duo Users Report Stiff Hinge And Screen Damage

Several users claimed that the iPhone Duo's hinge became unusually stiff while unfolding the smartphone. Some reportedly experienced resistance when attempting to open the device, followed by a popping or cracking sound.

After the incident, users noticed a permanent vertical line running down the centre of the inner display, accompanied by a horizontal line extending towards the right side of the screen.

Interestingly, the reported issue has affected devices within different periods of usage. While some buyers encountered the problem within hours of purchasing the smartphone, others reported similar damage after several days.

Affected users have also claimed that they did not mishandle or modify their devices. Some reportedly had previous experience using foldable smartphones.

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Apple Reportedly Offering Replacements To Affected Buyers

According to reports, several affected customers have contacted Apple or their respective mobile carriers seeking assistance.

Apple has reportedly offered replacement devices to customers experiencing the issue. However, limited stock availability has prevented several users from receiving immediate replacements, particularly those owning the 1TB and 2TB storage variants.

The issue may also be limited to certain units, as many other buyers and reviewers have not reported similar problems.

Meanwhile, users experiencing unusual resistance while unfolding their iPhone Duo are advised to avoid forcing the device open and contact Apple Support for assistance.