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English NewsTechnologyGadgetsCustoms Duty Row Over New iPhone 18 Pro: Why An NRI Sat On Protest At Kochi Airport

Customs Duty Row Over New iPhone 18 Pro: Why An NRI Sat On Protest At Kochi Airport

A passenger in Kerala staged a protest at Cochin International Airport over customs duty on a new iPhone 18 Pro brought from Dubai.

Written By : Ehtisham Qudrat |  Updated at : 26 Oct 2026 11:52 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Incident highlights India's customs rules on personal electronic devices.

A Keralite Non-Resident Indian (NRI), identified as Ajas Mohammed, a native of Kozhikode, staged a sit-in protest at Kochi’s Cochin International Airport (Nedumbassery) after Customs officials reportedly asked him to pay duty on his brand-new iPhone 18 Pro he brought from Dubai. According to reports, Mohammed argued that the phone was intended for his personal use and should not attract customs duty. Officials, however, reportedly maintained that the device was new and unregistered, while he was already carrying another iPhone that he used personally.

Why Did Customs Officials Detain the iPhone?

The disagreement escalated after the new device was reportedly withheld by customs officials. Mohammed, then staged a protest at the airport, insisting that he would remain there until he received his phone.

The incident also led to police action. Nedumbassery police registered a case against Mohammed for allegedly obstructing customs officials from performing their duties, according to media reports.

The episode has drawn attention to the distinction between used personal belongings and newly purchased electronic devices carried by international passengers.

READ MORE: Which iPhone Should You Buy In Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026? iPhone 16, iPhone 17, iPhone 15 Compared

What are India's customs rules for phones bought abroad?

India's Baggage Rules, 2026, which came into effect on February 2, provide a general duty-free allowance of up to Rs 75,000 for eligible Indian residents and certain other categories of travellers arriving by air or sea, subject to the applicable conditions.

However, this allowance does not automatically exempt every newly purchased electronic device from customs duty. Whether a phone qualifies for duty-free entry depends on the applicable baggage provisions and the circumstances of the traveller.

READ MORE: You Can Only Buy 2 iPhone Duo Units At Once. Here's Why Apple Has Put In Restrictions

A device already in regular personal use may be treated differently from a newly purchased phone, particularly when a passenger is carrying more than one device.

The incident highlights the importance of understanding customs requirements before travelling internationally with expensive electronic products.

Travellers should check the latest rules with Indian Customs and declare goods wherever required.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What action was taken against Ajas Mohammed?

Nedumbassery police registered a case against Muhammad for allegedly obstructing customs officials from performing their duties. His protest occurred after his new device was reportedly withheld.

About the author Ehtisham Qudrat

Ehtisham Qudrat is a digital content writer at ABP Live English, covering technology news and creating affiliate content. He has a background in journalism and mass communication, with an interest in digital media and emerging technology.
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Published at : 26 Oct 2026 11:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala Apple TEchnology News IPhone 18 Pro
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