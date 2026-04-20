OnePlus Nord CE 6 vs OnePlus Nord CE 5: Here’s What You Get For The Extra Rs 14,000

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nord CE 6 features a larger, faster 144Hz display than CE 5.

CE 6 boasts upgraded 50MP ultra-wide and 32MP selfie cameras.

CE 6 is priced higher, launching May 7, 2026, at Rs. 38,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 vs OnePlus Nord CE 5: OnePlus has been consistent with its Nord CE lineup, offering solid mid-range options at competitive prices. The Nord CE 5 5G is already available in the market, while the Nord CE 6 5G is expected to arrive soon. Both phones sit in the same family but target different needs and budgets.

If you are trying to decide between the two, here is a breakdown of how they compare across the key areas that matter most, from display and cameras to battery life and pricing.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 vs OnePlus Nord CE 5: Design and Display

The Nord CE 6 5G comes with a slightly larger 6.82-inch Colour AMOLED display with a resolution of 1264 x 2780 pixels and a 144Hz refresh rate. The Nord CE 5 5G, on the other hand, features a 6.77-inch panel with 1080 x 2392 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The CE 6 also hits a higher peak brightness of 1800 nits compared to 1430 nits on the CE 5.

In terms of design, the Nord CE 5 5G weighs 199g with a thickness of 8.2mm. Full design details for the CE 6 are yet to be confirmed. The CE 5 is available in Marble Mist, Black Infinity, and Nexus Blue. Both phones carry a screen-to-body ratio of around 94.1% and sport a punch-hole cutout. The CE 6 also steps up to an IP68/IP69 rating, while the CE 5 holds an IP65 rating.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 vs OnePlus Nord CE 5: Camera

The Nord CE 6 5G upgrades the camera setup noticeably. It features a 50MP primary shooter paired with a 50MP ultra-wide lens. The Nord CE 5 5G carries a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide.

The CE 6 also doubles the front camera resolution, offering a 32MP selfie shooter versus the 16MP unit on the CE 5. Both phones support 4K at 60fps video recording and come with OIS.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 vs OnePlus Nord CE 5: Battery

Battery is where the CE 6 makes a strong case for itself. It packs an 8000mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging and 27W reverse charging. The CE 5 comes with a 7100mAh battery and 80W SUPERVOOC charging. Both are non-removable Li-Po units. The CE 5 has recorded a battery life of 14.2 hours in tests, and the CE 6 is expected to last longer, given its bigger cell.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 vs OnePlus Nord CE 5: Launch Date

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 5G launched on July 8, 2025. The OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G is expected to launch on May 7, 2026.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 vs OnePlus Nord CE 5: Price

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 5G is priced at Rs. 24,999. The OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G is expected to be priced at Rs. 38,999. That is a difference of Rs. 14,000 between the two models.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 vs OnePlus Nord CE 5: Which One Is Better?

If budget is the priority, the Nord CE 5 5G at Rs. 24,999 offers genuine value with a large battery, a capable main camera, and a solid display. However, the Nord CE 6 5G justifies its higher price with a sharper display, bigger battery, faster charging, improved ultra-wide camera, stronger IP rating, and a newer chipset.

For someone who wants a more future-ready device and can stretch the budget to Rs. 38,999, the CE 6 5G is the stronger buy overall.