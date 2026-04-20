The Nord CE 6 5G features a larger 6.82-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and higher 1800 nits peak brightness. The CE 5 5G has a 6.77-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1430 nits peak brightness.
OnePlus Nord CE 6 vs OnePlus Nord CE 5: Here’s What You Get For The Extra Rs 14,000
OnePlus Nord CE 6 vs OnePlus Nord CE 5: From battery to camera and price, here’s a simple breakdown to help you decide if the new model is worth the extra Rs 14,000.
- Nord CE 6 features a larger, faster 144Hz display than CE 5.
- CE 6 boasts upgraded 50MP ultra-wide and 32MP selfie cameras.
- CE 6 is priced higher, launching May 7, 2026, at Rs. 38,999.
OnePlus Nord CE 6 vs OnePlus Nord CE 5: OnePlus has been consistent with its Nord CE lineup, offering solid mid-range options at competitive prices. The Nord CE 5 5G is already available in the market, while the Nord CE 6 5G is expected to arrive soon. Both phones sit in the same family but target different needs and budgets.
If you are trying to decide between the two, here is a breakdown of how they compare across the key areas that matter most, from display and cameras to battery life and pricing.
OnePlus Nord CE 6 vs OnePlus Nord CE 5: Design and Display
The Nord CE 6 5G comes with a slightly larger 6.82-inch Colour AMOLED display with a resolution of 1264 x 2780 pixels and a 144Hz refresh rate. The Nord CE 5 5G, on the other hand, features a 6.77-inch panel with 1080 x 2392 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The CE 6 also hits a higher peak brightness of 1800 nits compared to 1430 nits on the CE 5.
In terms of design, the Nord CE 5 5G weighs 199g with a thickness of 8.2mm. Full design details for the CE 6 are yet to be confirmed. The CE 5 is available in Marble Mist, Black Infinity, and Nexus Blue. Both phones carry a screen-to-body ratio of around 94.1% and sport a punch-hole cutout. The CE 6 also steps up to an IP68/IP69 rating, while the CE 5 holds an IP65 rating.
OnePlus Nord CE 6 vs OnePlus Nord CE 5: Camera
The Nord CE 6 5G upgrades the camera setup noticeably. It features a 50MP primary shooter paired with a 50MP ultra-wide lens. The Nord CE 5 5G carries a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide.
The CE 6 also doubles the front camera resolution, offering a 32MP selfie shooter versus the 16MP unit on the CE 5. Both phones support 4K at 60fps video recording and come with OIS.
OnePlus Nord CE 6 vs OnePlus Nord CE 5: Battery
Battery is where the CE 6 makes a strong case for itself. It packs an 8000mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging and 27W reverse charging. The CE 5 comes with a 7100mAh battery and 80W SUPERVOOC charging. Both are non-removable Li-Po units. The CE 5 has recorded a battery life of 14.2 hours in tests, and the CE 6 is expected to last longer, given its bigger cell.
OnePlus Nord CE 6 vs OnePlus Nord CE 5: Launch Date
The OnePlus Nord CE 5 5G launched on July 8, 2025. The OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G is expected to launch on May 7, 2026.
OnePlus Nord CE 6 vs OnePlus Nord CE 5: Price
The OnePlus Nord CE 5 5G is priced at Rs. 24,999. The OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G is expected to be priced at Rs. 38,999. That is a difference of Rs. 14,000 between the two models.
OnePlus Nord CE 6 vs OnePlus Nord CE 5: Which One Is Better?
If budget is the priority, the Nord CE 5 5G at Rs. 24,999 offers genuine value with a large battery, a capable main camera, and a solid display. However, the Nord CE 6 5G justifies its higher price with a sharper display, bigger battery, faster charging, improved ultra-wide camera, stronger IP rating, and a newer chipset.
For someone who wants a more future-ready device and can stretch the budget to Rs. 38,999, the CE 6 5G is the stronger buy overall.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What are the key differences in display specifications between the OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G and CE 5 5G?
How do the camera capabilities of the OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G and CE 5 5G compare?
The Nord CE 6 5G boasts a 50MP primary and a 50MP ultra-wide camera, along with a 32MP front camera. The CE 5 5G has a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 16MP front camera.
What are the battery and charging specifications for the OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G and CE 5 5G?
The Nord CE 6 5G comes with a larger 8000mAh battery and supports 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging. The CE 5 5G has a 7100mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC charging.
What is the expected price difference between the OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G and CE 5 5G?
The OnePlus Nord CE 5 5G is priced at Rs. 24,999, while the Nord CE 6 5G is expected to be Rs. 38,999. This is a difference of Rs. 14,000.