iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple's First Foldable iPhone May Be Called iPhone Duo

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Apple's first foldable, named iPhone Duo, expected this October.

Book-style design offers larger screen for iPad-style multitasking.

iPhone Duo expected to cost $2,000 to $3,000.

Apple’s first foldable iPhone could have a name that is very different from what earlier reports predicted. Ahead of the company’s upcoming ‘Surprise and shine' event, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has reportedly revealed that Apple has settled on iPhone Duo as the name for its long-rumoured foldable smartphone.

The reported naming decision is particularly notable because several leaks in recent months had pointed towards Apple branding the device as the iPhone Ultra. The latest claim, however, suggests that Apple may be taking a different approach as it prepares to enter the foldable smartphone market.

iPhone Duo Name Emerges Ahead Of Apple’s Foldable Launch

The iPhone Duo is expected to become Apple’s first foldable iPhone, marking one of the biggest changes to the company's smartphone lineup in years. According to the latest information attributed to Gurman, the Duo name has now emerged as the likely final branding for the device.

Apple is reportedly preparing a book-style foldable rather than a clamshell design. The device is expected to resemble the general form factor of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8, opening out into a wider display while remaining relatively compact when closed.

When unfolded, the handset is reportedly designed with a shorter and wider aspect ratio. This could make the larger display particularly useful for video consumption, multitasking and running multiple applications simultaneously.

Larger Screen Could Bring iPad-style Multitasking

The foldable iPhone is expected to feature a substantially larger internal screen that could give Apple an opportunity to introduce a more tablet-like experience without actually turning the device into an iPad.

Reports suggest Apple is developing software specifically for the foldable display, potentially allowing multiple applications to appear alongside one another. Such functionality could make the iPhone Duo more useful for productivity as well as entertainment.

The hardware could reportedly include Apple’s A20 Pro chipset and the company’s C2 modem. A magnetic hinge mechanism is also tipped for the device, while Apple Pencil support could further blur the distinction between the foldable iPhone and the company’s tablet lineup.

iPhone Duo Could Cost Up To $3,000

The reported specifications are accompanied by an equally eye-catching price tag. The iPhone Duo could reportedly begin at around $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1.90 lakh) for a 256GB version.

At the top end, Apple’s foldable could reportedly approach $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2.85 lakh), positioning it firmly in the ultra-premium smartphone segment. Rising memory component costs are reportedly one factor behind the pricing, with Apple potentially absorbing part of the additional expense on the entry-level configuration.

The foldable could reportedly arrive in October, following its unveiling, with White and Dark Blue among the colours being considered.

ALSO READ: Poco X8 Review: Forget The Charger, This Thing Has A 9,000mAh Battery

iPhone 18 Pro Models Expected Alongside Duo

Apple is also expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max during the event. Unlike the foldable, both conventional models are expected to retain the familiar candy-bar design, although some display and internal upgrades could distinguish them from previous generations.

One of the most visible changes could involve the Dynamic Island. Apple is reportedly working on reducing the size of the cutout, which first debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro lineup in 2022.

The revised Dynamic Island could also become more useful by displaying and managing three live activities simultaneously, compared with two at present.

Both Pro models are expected to use the A20 Pro chip and could deliver improved battery endurance. Apple is also reportedly developing a redesigned vapour chamber to improve heat dissipation and maintain performance during demanding workloads.

For now, the iPhone Duo name remains based on reported information rather than an official Apple announcement, but if the leak proves accurate, the branding could become one of the biggest talking points of Apple’s first foldable iPhone launch.