Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Father, brother allegedly killed woman after viral video.

Hammer attack then staged as a road accident.

Police found discrepancies, registered murder case against duo.

A 22-year-old woman from Sarkhej in Ahmedabad was allegedly killed by her father and brother in an honour-related murder after a video showing her with a male friend went viral around three months ago, police said.

The accused have been identified as 56-year-old Mohammed Farooq Nawabkhan and his 38-year-old son, Habil Farooq. According to police, the two, who run a fabrication business, allegedly took Sofia Farooq to an isolated stretch near Gheljipura and attacked her with a hammer before attempting to pass off her death as a road accident.

Sofia, who worked as a receptionist at a hospital in Juhapura, was initially believed to have died in a hit-and-run incident. She was declared dead at Sola Civil Hospital on August 13, a day after the alleged attack, reported The Times of India.

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Police Uncover Alleged Fake Accident Story

According to M Division traffic police inspector U B Dhakada, police were initially told that Sofia had been riding pillion with Habil on the night of August 12 when an unidentified vehicle allegedly struck their motorcycle from behind near Samruddh Dairy.

Sofia suffered serious injuries to the back of her head and legs and was subsequently taken to Sola Civil Hospital. However, investigators later found discrepancies in the account of the incident.

“Investigation revealed that the accident story was fabricated to mislead police,” Dhakada said.

Police subsequently alleged that Sofia had been taken on a motorcycle to an isolated area near Gheljipura village. Habil allegedly concealed an iron hammer in his trousers before they reached the location.

Viral Video Allegedly Triggered Family Dispute

Police said a video featuring Sofia and a young man had gone viral approximately three months before the incident. Following this, her father and brother allegedly reprimanded her and objected to her continuing to speak with other boys.

According to police, the two allegedly developed a grudge against Sofia and subsequently planned her murder, claiming that they wanted to protect the family's reputation within their community.

At the isolated location, Habil allegedly struck Sofia on the head three times with the hammer, while Farooq allegedly assisted him, police said.

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Father, Son Allegedly Stage Road Accident

After the alleged attack, police said the accused took Sofia to a public road and created the impression that an unidentified vehicle had crashed into the motorcycle.

The duo allegedly lodged a complaint claiming that an unknown vehicle had caused the accident. Police said this was part of an attempt to mislead investigators and conceal the alleged murder.

“The accused lodged a false complaint about an unknown vehicle and created a fake accident narrative to mislead the investigation,” Dhakada said.

A murder case has been registered against the father-son duo, and the investigation is underway.