iPhone 17 Price Shock Could Make Expensive Android Flagships Even Costlier

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom This sets a precedent for potential wider smartphone price hikes.

Apple has made an unusual change to its iPhone pricing strategy in India, raising the prices of multiple existing models at the same time it unveiled its newest premium smartphones. The move could have implications for the wider smartphone market, particularly if Android manufacturers begin facing similar pressure from rising component costs.

The latest pricing strategy breaks with a pattern that smartphone buyers have come to expect. Previous-generation iPhones have traditionally become more affordable when Apple introduces a new generation. This time, however, several older models have become significantly more expensive.

That could give Android brands another reason to reconsider pricing across their flagship portfolios, particularly as memory and other semiconductor components become more expensive.

Apple Raises iPhone Prices By Up To Rs 30,000 In India

Apple's latest move is particularly striking because the price revisions affect phones that were already on sale rather than only the newly launched premium models.

The iPhone 17 now starts at Rs 99,900 in India, up from Rs 82,900, representing an increase of Rs 17,000. The iPhone 16 has seen an even larger increase of Rs 20,000, taking its price from Rs 79,900 to Rs 99,900.

The iPhone 17e has also become more expensive. Its price has risen from Rs 69,900 to Rs 84,900, a jump of Rs 15,000.

The biggest increase among the affected devices comes with the iPhone Air. Its price has climbed by Rs 30,000, moving from Rs 1,19,900 to Rs 1,49,900.

iPhone Model Earlier Price New Price Increase iPhone 17 Rs 82,900 Rs 99,900 Rs 17,000 iPhone 16 Rs 79,900 Rs 99,900 Rs 20,000 iPhone 17e Rs 69,900 Rs 84,900 Rs 15,000 iPhone Air Rs 1,19,900 Rs 1,49,900 Rs 30,000

The timing makes the change even more notable. Apple introduced the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and its first foldable iPhone Duo alongside these revised prices.

The new premium models themselves are also positioned firmly at the high end. The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900. The iPhone Duo carries an entry price of Rs 2,99,900 for the 256GB model.

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Why Rising Memory Costs Could Push Phone Prices Higher

The pricing changes arrive as smartphone manufacturers contend with higher costs for memory components.

The growing demand for memory is closely connected to the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure. AI data centres require enormous quantities of advanced processors and memory, putting pressure on the broader semiconductor supply chain.

DRAM and NAND are important components not only for smartphones and computers but also for the infrastructure powering generative AI services. As demand from cloud companies and AI developers increases, consumer electronics manufacturers can face higher procurement costs.

TrendForce estimated in August that the bill of materials for a 256GB iPhone 18 Pro could increase by roughly 38% year-on-year. Memory was estimated to represent about 34% of the device's bill of materials during the third quarter of 2026, compared with approximately 10% a year earlier.

For manufacturers, higher component prices leave several choices. Companies can absorb the increase and accept lower margins, adjust hardware specifications, or transfer some of the additional cost to consumers.

Apple's latest pricing decisions suggest the company is willing to pursue the third option.

Apple's Pricing Strategy Could Give Android Brands Cover

The implications extend beyond Apple's ecosystem. Samsung, Google and other Android manufacturers also rely heavily on memory and other semiconductor components. If those costs remain elevated, they could face the same fundamental problem when determining retail prices for their devices.

Apple's decision could make price increases easier for competitors to justify. Rather than being an isolated move by one company, higher prices across the smartphone industry could increasingly be presented as a response to broader hardware-cost pressures.

That does not necessarily mean Android phones will immediately receive Rs 10,000 or Rs 20,000 price increases. Android manufacturers operate in a highly competitive market, where launch offers, exchange bonuses and discounts play an important role in attracting customers.

The official price and the effective price paid by consumers can therefore remain quite different. Still, Apple's willingness to increase the price of existing phones establishes an important precedent. An Android flagship that has been available for several months may not automatically become cheaper if manufacturers find themselves dealing with significantly higher component expenses.

AI Boom Is Creating An Unqiue Smartphone Problem

The situation also highlights an unusual side effect of the AI boom. Artificial intelligence is normally associated with increasingly capable software, faster services and new applications. Behind those products, however, sits a huge physical infrastructure requiring processors, memory and other semiconductor hardware.

AI companies and cloud providers have significant incentives to secure those components, while expanding semiconductor manufacturing capacity takes considerable time and investment.

That makes the current situation potentially more persistent than a short-term supply disruption.

Apple had already indicated that rising memory and storage costs were becoming a concern. In a June interview with the Wall Street Journal, then-CEO Tim Cook said price increases had become unavoidable amid soaring memory and storage costs associated with demand from AI data centres.

The company had previously increased prices for several Mac and iPad products, including the MacBook Neo, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and multiple iPad models.

The latest iPhone changes show how those pressures can eventually reach one of the most closely watched consumer electronics categories.

India's iPhone Buyers Face A Very Different Upgrade Equation

For Indian consumers, the effect is especially pronounced. The iPhone 17 was expected to become the more affordable alternative following the arrival of Apple's newest premium models. Instead, its official starting price has reached Rs 99,900.

That significantly changes the value proposition for shoppers considering an older generation. The traditional strategy of waiting until a new iPhone arrives and then buying the previous model at a reduced price may no longer deliver the same savings.

The iPhone Air's Rs 30,000 increase is even more dramatic in absolute terms, while the iPhone 16 now sits at the same Rs 99,900 starting price as the iPhone 17.

Apple has therefore reshaped the pricing relationship between several models within its own lineup.

Apple's Staggered iPhone Launch Adds Another Twist

Apple's product rollout this year is also different from the conventional annual cycle.

The company has launched the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max alongside the iPhone Duo, but the standard iPhone 18 has not arrived with them. Reports have pointed towards a spring 2027 launch for the mainstream model.

That staggered approach gives Apple additional room to position existing models while its premium devices occupy the top end of the market.

For consumers, however, the combination of a delayed standard iPhone 18 and higher prices for current models makes the buying decision less straightforward.

The bigger question is whether this becomes a temporary pricing anomaly or the beginning of a broader industry trend.

If memory costs stay high and AI infrastructure continues absorbing semiconductor capacity, smartphone manufacturers could increasingly pass those expenses to buyers. Apple's latest decision demonstrates that even older devices are not necessarily protected from price increases.

For Android users, that could be the most important takeaway. The next flagship may cost more when it launches, and the phone already sitting on store shelves may not necessarily get cheaper with age.

The smartphone market has spent years delivering more capable hardware at broadly predictable prices. Apple's latest move suggests that equation could be changing.