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English NewsElectionAradhana Mishra Appointed UP Congress Chief, Ajay Rai Replaced; Imran Masood Gets Key Role

Aradhana Mishra Appointed UP Congress Chief, Ajay Rai Replaced; Imran Masood Gets Key Role

Congress appoints Rampur Khas MLA Aradhana Mishra as UP chief, replacing Ajay Rai. Imran Masood becomes working president, while Devendra Nishad and Alok Prasad are named senior vice-presidents.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 02 Oct 2026 10:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Congress appointed Aradhana Mishra new Uttar Pradesh Congress President.
  • Imran Masood named working president; senior vice-presidents also appointed.
  • Mishra, a three-time MLA, is daughter of senior leader.

The Congress has announced a major organisational reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh, appointing Rampur Khas MLA Aradhana Mishra as the new president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee. She replaces Ajay Rai, who had been heading the state unit.

The party announced the appointments on Friday, October 2, with all changes taking effect immediately. Congress also appointed Imran Masood as working president of the Uttar Pradesh unit.

New Congress Appointments In UP

Devendra Nishad and Alok Prasad have been given charge as senior vice-presidents of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee.

The Congress also approved the appointment of Chaudhary Virendra Singh as the leader of the party's legislature group in Uttar Pradesh. The party praised Ajay Rai for his contribution to the state unit.

Who Is Aradhana Mishra?

Aradhana Mishra, also known as Mona, represents the Rampur Khas constituency in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. She is a three-time MLA from the seat and has also served as the Congress Legislature Party leader in the state. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly lists her as the Congress MLA from Rampur Khas.

Mishra is the daughter of senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari. She has emerged as a prominent woman leader of the party in Uttar Pradesh.

Congress Reshuffles UP Unit

The latest appointments mark a change in the leadership structure of the Uttar Pradesh Congress, with Mishra taking over as state president and Masood being given the working president's role. The party has also made changes to its senior leadership and legislature group.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee?

Rampur Khas MLA Aradhana Mishra has been appointed as the new president. She replaces Ajay Rai, who previously headed the state unit.

What other key leadership changes were made in the UP Congress?

Imran Masood was appointed working president. Devendra Nishad and Alok Prasad are now senior vice-presidents, and Chaudhary Virendra Singh leads the legislature group.

Who is Aradhana Mishra?

Aradhana Mishra, also known as Mona, is a three-time MLA from Rampur Khas. She is the daughter of senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari and a prominent woman leader in the party.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 02 Oct 2026 10:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Imran Masood Ajay Rai CONGRESS UP Polls 2027 Aradhana Mishra
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