Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress appointed Aradhana Mishra new Uttar Pradesh Congress President.

Imran Masood named working president; senior vice-presidents also appointed.

Mishra, a three-time MLA, is daughter of senior leader.

The Congress has announced a major organisational reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh, appointing Rampur Khas MLA Aradhana Mishra as the new president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee. She replaces Ajay Rai, who had been heading the state unit.

The party announced the appointments on Friday, October 2, with all changes taking effect immediately. Congress also appointed Imran Masood as working president of the Uttar Pradesh unit.

New Congress Appointments In UP

Devendra Nishad and Alok Prasad have been given charge as senior vice-presidents of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee.

The Congress also approved the appointment of Chaudhary Virendra Singh as the leader of the party's legislature group in Uttar Pradesh. The party praised Ajay Rai for his contribution to the state unit.

Who Is Aradhana Mishra?

Aradhana Mishra, also known as Mona, represents the Rampur Khas constituency in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. She is a three-time MLA from the seat and has also served as the Congress Legislature Party leader in the state. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly lists her as the Congress MLA from Rampur Khas.

Mishra is the daughter of senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari. She has emerged as a prominent woman leader of the party in Uttar Pradesh.

Congress Reshuffles UP Unit

The latest appointments mark a change in the leadership structure of the Uttar Pradesh Congress, with Mishra taking over as state president and Masood being given the working president's role. The party has also made changes to its senior leadership and legislature group.