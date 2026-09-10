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English NewsTrendingApple iPhone Duo Gets Trolled: Duolingo’s Duo And Samsung Team Up For A Roast

Apple iPhone Duo Gets Trolled: Duolingo’s Duo And Samsung Team Up For A Roast

Apple’s iPhone Duo launch sparks hilarious trolling as Duolingo’s Duo and Samsung take playful digs at the new foldable phone.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 10 Sep 2026 02:48 PM (IST)

Apple may have launched its much-awaited foldable iPhone, but the internet seems to have found something else to fold — the jokes. 

The spotlight quickly shifted to the phone’s iPhone Duo name, with Duolingo’s famously mischievous green owl, Duo, wasting no time reacting to the news. And because Duo apparently wasn’t enough, Samsung also joined the fun, taking a few cheeky digs at Apple’s latest foldable. 

What followed was a social media roast involving SEO panic, complaints to Apple’s boss and a not-so-subtle reminder from Samsung about who has been making foldable phones for years. 

Duolingo’s Duo Has An Identity Crisis 

The name “Duo” appears to have hit a particularly sensitive nerve for Duolingo’s mascot. 

Reacting to the iPhone announcement, Duo posted a hilarious reaction that perfectly captured the owl’s apparent horror at sharing its name with Apple’s new device. 

“it’s called the iPhone WHAT??? oh god oh god my SEO my SEO.” 


Apple iPhone Duo Gets Trolled: Duolingo’s Duo And Samsung Team Up For A Roast

Duo didn’t stop there. In true “@johnternus pick up the phone pls” fashion, the mascot even directed its complaint towards Apple CEO John Ternus. 

The whole episode quickly turned the iPhone Duo name into an easy target for social media users, with one X user jokingly suggesting that Duolingo should rename itself “Foldlingo”.  

Samsung Joins The Trolling Game 

Apple’s biggest smartphone rival was clearly not going to miss the opportunity. 

Samsung’s US division responded directly to Duo, appearing to sympathise with the owl while simultaneously taking a swipe at Apple. 

“I’m so sorry, @DuoLingo. They copied us too #Solidarity.” 

But Samsung wasn’t finished. 

In another post aimed at Apple without actually naming the company, Samsung wrote: 

“Let us know when you’re done reheating our leftovers.” 

That line was a clear reference to Samsung’s long-running presence in the foldable smartphone market and its repeated launches of Galaxy Fold and Flip devices. 

Then Came The Three-Fold Dig 

Samsung saved another punchline for Apple’s foldable launch. 

Taking a dig at the iPhone Duo, the company posted: 

“Making us wait? Fine. We'll be over here, folding 3 ways.” 

The post was a playful way of highlighting Samsung’s focus on foldable smartphone technology, while suggesting that Apple was arriving late to a category Samsung has already been developing for years. 

From Foldable Phones To Foldable Jokes 

The iPhone Duo launch may have been a major Apple moment, but social media had other plans. 

Duolingo’s Duo had a name to defend; Samsung had a foldable-phone rivalry to highlight, and users had plenty of jokes to add to the mix. 

For now, Apple has the iPhone Duo. Duolingo still has Duo. And Samsung? Well, it appears to have plenty of jokes ready to fold into the next round. 

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 10 Sep 2026 02:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trending News Foldable IPhone Apple IPhone Duo Apple IPhone Duo Trolled Samsung Trolling Apple Duolingo Duo
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