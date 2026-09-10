Apple iPhone Duo Gets Trolled: Duolingo’s Duo And Samsung Team Up For A Roast

Apple may have launched its much-awaited foldable iPhone, but the internet seems to have found something else to fold — the jokes.

The spotlight quickly shifted to the phone’s iPhone Duo name, with Duolingo’s famously mischievous green owl, Duo, wasting no time reacting to the news. And because Duo apparently wasn’t enough, Samsung also joined the fun, taking a few cheeky digs at Apple’s latest foldable.

What followed was a social media roast involving SEO panic, complaints to Apple’s boss and a not-so-subtle reminder from Samsung about who has been making foldable phones for years.

Duolingo’s Duo Has An Identity Crisis

The name “Duo” appears to have hit a particularly sensitive nerve for Duolingo’s mascot.

Reacting to the iPhone announcement, Duo posted a hilarious reaction that perfectly captured the owl’s apparent horror at sharing its name with Apple’s new device.

“it’s called the iPhone WHAT??? oh god oh god my SEO my SEO.”





Duo didn’t stop there. In true “@johnternus pick up the phone pls” fashion, the mascot even directed its complaint towards Apple CEO John Ternus.

@johnternus pick up the phone pls — Duolingo (@duolingo) September 9, 2026

The whole episode quickly turned the iPhone Duo name into an easy target for social media users, with one X user jokingly suggesting that Duolingo should rename itself “Foldlingo”.

Samsung Joins The Trolling Game

Apple’s biggest smartphone rival was clearly not going to miss the opportunity.

Samsung’s US division responded directly to Duo, appearing to sympathise with the owl while simultaneously taking a swipe at Apple.

“I’m so sorry, @DuoLingo. They copied us too #Solidarity.”

I'm so sorry, @DuoLingo. They copied us too #Solidarity — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) September 9, 2026

But Samsung wasn’t finished.

In another post aimed at Apple without actually naming the company, Samsung wrote:

“Let us know when you’re done reheating our leftovers.”

Let us know when you're done reheating our leftovers 😉 — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) September 9, 2026

That line was a clear reference to Samsung’s long-running presence in the foldable smartphone market and its repeated launches of Galaxy Fold and Flip devices.

Then Came The Three-Fold Dig

Samsung saved another punchline for Apple’s foldable launch.

Taking a dig at the iPhone Duo, the company posted:

“Making us wait? Fine. We'll be over here, folding 3 ways.”

Making us wait? Fine. We'll be over here, folding 3 ways. — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) September 9, 2026

The post was a playful way of highlighting Samsung’s focus on foldable smartphone technology, while suggesting that Apple was arriving late to a category Samsung has already been developing for years.

From Foldable Phones To Foldable Jokes

The iPhone Duo launch may have been a major Apple moment, but social media had other plans.

Duolingo’s Duo had a name to defend; Samsung had a foldable-phone rivalry to highlight, and users had plenty of jokes to add to the mix.

CEO: "Behold! The iPhone Duo! It runs two apps at the same time!" 🍏📱



Live Stream Comments: The entire board is now on the floor rolling in laughter. 🤣🤣 "Wait, we told them to stop selling 'Duo' as a camera trick and now they're selling 'Duo' as basic multitasking? https://t.co/Nr3yLTp5aT — 𝓹𝓲𝔁𝓮𝓵𝔀𝓱𝓲𝓼𝓹 (@Baglamukhipahd1) September 10, 2026

For now, Apple has the iPhone Duo. Duolingo still has Duo. And Samsung? Well, it appears to have plenty of jokes ready to fold into the next round.