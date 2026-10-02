Guwahati Nightclub Horror: Woman Allegedly Stripped, Assaulted By Bouncers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Woman allegedly stripped, assaulted by bouncers in Guwahati nightclub.

Videos show victim naked on floor, being kicked by other women.

Police registered a case; reason for confrontation remains unclear.

A woman was allegedly stripped and assaulted inside a nightclub in Guwahati's Khanapara area late Thursday night. Those present at the spot claimed bouncers were involved in the alleged incident at the 'Locals' cafe and lounge in the Khanapara area.

Videos Of Alleged Assault Surface

A video being widely shared on social media purportedly shows the woman lying on the floor without any clothes and being kicked by two other women. Some men are also seen in the video.

Another video shows a woman attempting to pick her up before a car arrives and blocks the view.

The woman's identity has not been ascertained.

Sources said the woman was allegedly pushed to the floor and stripped before being attacked inside the club. They added that both men and women bouncers were among those who allegedly assaulted her.

She was later brought down from the club's fourth floor to what appeared to be the parking area.

Reason Behind Confrontation Unclear

The reason behind the confrontation is not clear yet. It is also not known what had happened before the alleged assault.

When mediapersons reached the nightclub to gather information about the incident, the establishment was found closed, with the lights switched off. No one from the club management came out to speak.

Police Register Case

The police have registered a case in connection with the incident. However, it is not clear if anyone from the club has been questioned.

Further details regarding the incident and the police action are awaited.