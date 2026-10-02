‘Attacker Underwent Islamist Radicalization’: Netanyahu On Flydubai Incident

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Netanyahu claims attacker was radicalized, intended to crash plane.

Investigation examining if attacker sent, vows a very heavy price.

Netanyahu praised passengers for preventing a 9/11-scale disaster.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the picture surrounding the Flydubai cockpit attack was becoming clearer, claiming the attacker had undergone Islamist radicalisation and intended to crash the aircraft with all its passengers on board.

Netanyahu also said investigators were examining whether the attacker had been sent by someone else and warned that whoever was responsible would “pay a very heavy price”.

Netanyahu On Flydubai Attack

“As time passes, the picture is becoming clearer. Yaniv and his heroic companions prevented a disaster on the scale of 9/11,” Netanyahu said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

“As time passes, the picture is becoming clearer. Yaniv and his heroic companions prevented a disaster on the scale of 9/11.



The attacker underwent Islamist radicalization. He intended to crash the plane with all its passengers on board.



We… pic.twitter.com/GeWLLU2e6L — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 2, 2026

“The attacker underwent Islamist radicalization. He intended to crash the plane with all its passengers on board,” he added.

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Netanyahu said the investigation was also examining whether the attacker had been acting on someone else’s instructions.

“We are now investigating whether he was sent, and whoever sent him will pay a very heavy price,” he said.

Yaniv And Other Passengers Praised

Netanyahu specifically praised Yaniv and his fellow passengers for their actions during the incident, saying they prevented what he described as a disaster on the scale of 9/11.

The remarks come as the circumstances surrounding the Flydubai cockpit attack continue to be investigated.

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