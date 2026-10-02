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English NewsNewsWorld‘Attacker Underwent Islamist Radicalization’: Netanyahu On Flydubai Incident

‘Attacker Underwent Islamist Radicalization’: Netanyahu On Flydubai Incident

Netanyahu also said investigators were examining whether the attacker had been sent by someone else and warned that whoever was responsible would “pay a very heavy price”.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 02 Oct 2026 08:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Netanyahu claims attacker was radicalized, intended to crash plane.
  • Investigation examining if attacker sent, vows a very heavy price.
  • Netanyahu praised passengers for preventing a 9/11-scale disaster.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the picture surrounding the Flydubai cockpit attack was becoming clearer, claiming the attacker had undergone Islamist radicalisation and intended to crash the aircraft with all its passengers on board.

Netanyahu also said investigators were examining whether the attacker had been sent by someone else and warned that whoever was responsible would “pay a very heavy price”.

Netanyahu On Flydubai Attack

“As time passes, the picture is becoming clearer. Yaniv and his heroic companions prevented a disaster on the scale of 9/11,” Netanyahu said.

“The attacker underwent Islamist radicalization. He intended to crash the plane with all its passengers on board,” he added.

ALSO READ: Mecca Grand Mosque ‘Suicide Bombing’ Reports Debunked By Saudi Arabia: What Happened?

Netanyahu said the investigation was also examining whether the attacker had been acting on someone else’s instructions.

“We are now investigating whether he was sent, and whoever sent him will pay a very heavy price,” he said.

Yaniv And Other Passengers Praised

Netanyahu specifically praised Yaniv and his fellow passengers for their actions during the incident, saying they prevented what he described as a disaster on the scale of 9/11.

The remarks come as the circumstances surrounding the Flydubai cockpit attack continue to be investigated.

ALSO READ: ‘Wanted To Kill Jews’: Omani Co-Pilot Who Attacked Smit Machchhar, Social Media Posts Reveal

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the attacker's intention during the Flydubai cockpit incident?

The attacker intended to crash the plane with all its passengers on board. Prime Minister Netanyahu stated this was due to Islamist radicalisation.

What is being investigated regarding the Flydubai attacker?

Investigators are examining whether the attacker was sent by someone else. Netanyahu warned that whoever is responsible would

Who did Netanyahu praise for their actions during the attack?

Netanyahu specifically praised Yaniv and his fellow passengers. He said their heroic actions prevented a disaster on the scale of 9/11.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Oct 2026 08:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Attacker Underwent Islamist Radicalization Netanyahu On Flydubai Incident Fydubai Attack
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