Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP protested CEC Gyanesh Kumar at Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

Protesters demanded Kumar's resignation over alleged EC issues.

Large crowds used slogans, music, satire despite heavy security.

EC later clarified all past decisions were unanimous.

A wall of police barricades and scorching heat failed to dampen the energy at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on Friday, as waves of young protesters gathered for the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The protest took on a high-profile turn as veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi, filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj and Hansal Mehta, singer-music director Vishal Dadlani and Tushar Gandhi, great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, joined the young demonstrators.

Despite opposition from some Shivaji Park residents and heavy security deployment extending up to Dadar station, protesters filled the area with slogans, Gandhian quotes and placards calling for Kumar’s resignation, PTI reported.

‘Gyanu, Tujha Democracy Var Bharosa Nay Kay?’

Protesters waved the Tricolour alongside posters carrying slogans such as “Gyanu, Tujha Democracy Var Bharosa Nay Kay?”, “Gyanesh BRO”, “JUST RESIGN” and “Gaddaar Gyaanu Must Go”.

Activists from groups including the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and other young protesters thronged the area, using satire, memes and film references to make their demands.

Demonstrators also brought unconventional props to the protest. Manish Mandal, a student from Sion, wore jewellery made from Melody chocolate wrappers while holding a banner featuring the words “Fraud detergent powder” written in Devanagari.

Music, Slogans And Gandhian Quotes

Groups affiliated with the All India Students’ Federation (AISF) from Pune added a musical element to the demonstration, playing instruments while leading chants including “Chale Jao”, “Vapas Do” and “Band Karo” near the park’s perimeter.

The protest coincided with Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary. The stage featured quotations on non-violence and simplicity, along with tributes invoking Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Although the protest was scheduled to begin at 4 pm, CJP activists and other demonstrators started gathering near the entry points in the early afternoon.

Heavy Security Around Shivaji Park, Dadar

The early gathering prompted Mumbai Police to erect barricades and restrict vehicular movement near Sena Bhavan.

The Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force also deployed additional personnel at Dadar railway station to prevent disruption to commuters.

Security arrangements were intensified around the protest venue as crowds gathered through the afternoon.

Why Is CJP Protesting Against Gyanesh Kumar?

The CJP announced the protest demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar following recent media reports that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections on at least 14 occasions over 10 months to decisions and orders related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Some of the objections reportedly stated that the decisions or orders had been issued without their knowledge.

The Election Commission later clarified that the three-member commission had taken all decisions, including those concerning the SIR, unanimously.