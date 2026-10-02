Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Headphones, smartwatches, and chargers also get special reduced prices.

Nothing has announced a new set of offers across its smartphone and connected-device portfolio ahead of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale, with discounts covering the Phone (4a), Phone (4a) Pro and Phone (4b).

The sale will open for general customers on October 9, while eligible Flipkart Plus, VIP and Black members, along with select co-branded credit card holders, will get early access from October 8. The company says the Phone (4a) will receive its best-ever offers, while the Phone (4b) will be available at its lowest-ever prices.

Nothing Phone (4a) Gets Camera-Focused Upgrade

The Nothing Phone (4a) is positioned around its camera capabilities, featuring a 50 MP OIS primary camera and a 50 MP OIS periscope telephoto camera. The telephoto sensor supports up to 70x Ultra Zoom, which Nothing says makes it the only smartphone in its segment with this combination.

The handset also comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display supporting a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the smartphone is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with a 5,400 mAh battery. The device runs Nothing OS and includes the company’s Essential AI tools.

During the sale, the 6GB + 128GB variant gets a Rs 3,000 price drop, while a Rs 4,000 bank offer is also listed. The effective price for the variant is Rs 32,999 after applicable bank offers, coupons and exchange benefits.

Smartphone Variant Price Drop Bank Offer Exchange Bonus Effective Price Nothing Phone (4a) 6GB + 128GB Rs 3,000 Rs 4,000 — Rs 32,999 Nothing Phone (4a) 8GB + 128GB — Rs 4,000 — Rs 40,999 Nothing Phone (4a) 8GB + 256GB — Rs 4,000 — Rs 45,999 Nothing Phone (4a) 12GB + 256GB — Rs 4,000 — Rs 46,999 Nothing Phone (4a) Pro 8GB + 128GB — Rs 4,500 Rs 500 Rs 49,999 Nothing Phone (4a) Pro 8GB + 256GB — Rs 4,500 Rs 500 Rs 52,999 Nothing Phone (4a) Pro 12GB + 256GB — Rs 4,500 Rs 500 Rs 54,999 Nothing Phone (4b) 6GB + 128GB Rs 4,000 Rs 4,000 — Rs 27,999 Nothing Phone (4b) 8GB + 128GB — Rs 3,500 Rs 500 Rs 35,999 Nothing Phone (4b) 8GB + 256GB — Rs 3,500 Rs 500 Rs 36,999

Phone (4a) Pro Pushes Zoom Further

The Phone (4a) Pro takes the camera specifications up another notch. It features a Sony 50 MP OIS main camera alongside a 50 MP OIS periscope telephoto camera capable of up to 140x Ultra Zoom. Nothing describes this as the world’s first 140x Ultra Zoom on a smartphone.

The phone features a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. It also features a 7.95 mm metal unibody and a 5,300 mm² vapour chamber designed to help maintain performance during extended use.

The Phone (4a) Pro variants will receive bank offers of up to Rs 4,500, with an additional Rs 500 exchange bonus listed on the eligible configurations. The effective prices start at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB version, Rs 52,999 for 8GB + 256GB and Rs 54,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model.

Nothing Phone (4b) Gets Lowest-Ever Pricing

The Phone (4b) will be offered at its lowest-ever price during the Big Billion Days sale. The smartphone packs Nothing’s largest-ever battery in a phone at 6,000 mAh and is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor.

Other specifications include a 6.77-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED display and a 50 MP OIS primary camera. The device also features the refined Glyph Bar and runs Nothing OS 4.1 with Nothing’s Essential AI suite.

The 6GB + 128GB variant gets a Rs 4,000 price drop, along with a Rs 4,000 bank offer, bringing its effective price to Rs 27,999 after the listed benefits. The 8GB + 128GB model is priced at an effective Rs 35,999, while the 8GB + 256GB variant comes in at Rs 36,999 after applicable offers.

Discounts Extend To Nothing And CMF Accessories

Nothing’s Big Billion Days promotions are not limited to smartphones. The company is also offering special pricing across its audio products, smartwatches and charging accessories.

The CMF Headphone Pro will be available for Rs 4,999 during the sale, down from its Rs 7,999 regular price. Nothing Headphone (1) will be priced at Rs 16,999 compared with Rs 21,999, while Nothing Ear (open) will be available for Rs 14,999 against its Rs 17,999 regular price.

Among the earbuds, Buds Neo will drop to Rs 1,699 from Rs 2,199, while Buds 2A will cost Rs 1,899 instead of Rs 2,399. Nothing Ear will be priced at Rs 7,999, down from Rs 11,999.

The discounts also cover wearables and charging accessories. Watch 3 Pro will be available for Rs 5,999 compared with Rs 7,999, while Watch Pro 2 will cost Rs 3,799 against Rs 4,999. Nothing’s 33W charger will be priced at Rs 799, while the 45W and 65W chargers will cost Rs 1,999 and Rs 2,099, respectively.

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale begins for general customers on October 9, with early access starting October 8 for eligible customers.