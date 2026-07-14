Google Pixel 11 Prices Leak Early And India Might Need To Brace For Another Premium Pixel Jump

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Google Pixel 11 pricing, storage briefly leaked on Amazon.

The Pixel 11 series reportedly starts with 256GB storage.

Leaked pricing indicates premium costs, exceeding one lakh rupees.

Pixel 11 Pro RAM configurations show a notable departure.

Google Pixel 11 Price Leak: Google may have accidentally shown its hand weeks before launch. A fresh set of Amazon listings, briefly spotted on the company's official storefront before being pulled, appears to have revealed pricing, storage options and key specifications for the entire Pixel 11 family. And if the leaked prices are accurate, Indian buyers should prepare for some seriously premium price tags.

The listings, first spotted by Android Authority reader Ali Choudary, surfaced on Amazon before mysteriously disappearing. But not before screenshots captured what could be Google's biggest Pixel shake-up in years.

Amazon Listing Goes Live, Then Vanishes

Leaks usually come from tipsters and supply chains. This time, the source appears to have been Google's own Amazon storefront.

According to Android Authority, reader Ali Choudary discovered the pages by searching Google's internal model numbers before the listings were removed. The pages reportedly covered the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold, offering an unusually detailed look at the upcoming lineup ahead of Google's expected August 12 launch event.

The biggest surprise? Not the colours, not the cameras, but the pricing and storage strategy.

Goodbye 128GB? Pixel 11 Starts At 256GB

The leaked listings suggest Google is finally ditching the 128GB base variant.

The standard Pixel 11 was reportedly listed with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM for $899, which translates to roughly Rs 77,000 before taxes and duties. A 512GB version was also spotted at $1,019, or around Rs 87,000.

Of course, Pixel phones have historically launched in India at significantly higher prices than direct currency conversions suggest. If Google follows previous trends, the Pixel 11 could easily land in the Rs 85,000-Rs 95,000 range.

The phone was listed in Frost, Pistachio, Hibiscus and Obsidian colour options.

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Pixel 11 Pro Pricing Crosses Rs 1 Lakh Mark

The leaked Pixel 11 Pro pricing paints an even more premium picture.

256GB: $1,099 (around Rs 94,000)

$1,099 (around Rs 94,000) 512GB: $1,219 (around Rs 1.04 lakh)

$1,219 (around Rs 1.04 lakh) 1TB: $1,449 (around Rs 1.24 lakh)

Those numbers are direct conversions and actual India pricing could be considerably higher.

For Indian consumers already complaining about flagship smartphone prices crossing the Rs 1 lakh barrier, the Pixel 11 Pro may do little to reverse that trend.

A Curious RAM Twist For The Pro Model

Perhaps the most interesting detail from the leak is Google's apparent RAM strategy.

According to details spotted by Droid Life, the 256GB Pixel 11 Pro could ship with 12GB RAM, while the 512GB and 1TB variants retain 16GB RAM.

That would be a notable departure from the Pixel 10 Pro lineup, where all storage variants reportedly offered 16GB RAM. If true, buyers may have to spend significantly more to unlock the highest memory configuration.

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What The Listings Reveal About Specs

The deleted pages also shed light on some core hardware specifications.

For the Pixel 11, the listings reportedly mention:

6.3-inch OLED display

2,856 x 1,280 resolution

120Hz refresh rate

4,985mAh battery

13MP selfie camera

Bluetooth 6

Wi-Fi 6E

204g weight

A Pixel 11 Pro listing also pointed to a 6.3-inch display, 4,850mAh battery, 13MP front camera and up to 120x digital zoom.

With Google yet to officially unveil the devices, the now-deleted Amazon pages may have given us the clearest preview yet of what is coming. More importantly for Indian buyers, they hint that Pixel's march towards ultra-premium pricing is far from over.