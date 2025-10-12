Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyGoogle’s Pixel Theme Manager Lets You Switch Wallpapers, Colours, & Fonts Instantly

Google’s Pixel Theme Manager Lets You Switch Wallpapers, Colours, & Fonts Instantly

Google is modernising theming on Pixel devices, letting users quickly switch between complete theme packs without conflicts.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 03:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Pixel phones haven’t been known for offering lots of customisation options, but that’s changing with the latest Android updates. With the first quarterly release of Android 16, Google has introduced Material 3 Expressive, which brings brighter colours, new designs, and a fresh look across Pixel phones. 

While Pixels are still behind some competitors that let you apply a full theme in one click, Google is working on ways to make theming simpler, allowing users to change home screens, lock screens, and system colours more easily.

Pixel Themes & The Theme Manager

Google is developing “Pixel themes,” which will let users apply multiple customisation options bundled together in a single theme pack. 

This system relies on a new feature called Theme Manager, discovered in Android 16 QPR2 beta builds. 

Theme Manager changes how system themes are handled by Android, offering a central, safer way for apps to store, validate, and apply theme settings. 

Only apps with a special permission can make changes, reducing the risk of crashes or conflicts that happened with the old setup.

How Android Theming Works

Earlier, Android used Material You, which extracts colours from your wallpaper to generate a set of 65 colours for system elements. 

While this worked, the system stored preferences in a single block of text, which could break if any modification failed. 

The new Theme Manager makes the process more structured and reliable, allowing apps to send a preset theme with predefined system and accent colours. 

This opens the door for Pixel users to quickly switch between ready-made themes instead of manually changing each setting.

The new system is likely the foundation for Google’s upcoming Pixel theme packs, which could include wallpapers, colours, fonts, and other visual elements. 

With Theme Manager, Google is modernising theming on Pixel devices, making it safer and easier for both the system and apps to manage changes. 

While the API isn’t public yet, it could appear in Android 16 QPR2, giving Pixel users access to these new personalisation options months before Android 17 arrives.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 12 Oct 2025 03:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Google Pixel TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Taliban Claims 58 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Cross-Border Operation, Warns Islamabad
Taliban Claims 58 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Cross-Border Operation, Warns Islamabad
India
Afghanistan Foreign Minister's Taj Mahal Visit Cancelled
Afghanistan Foreign Minister's Taj Mahal Visit Cancelled
Cities
3 Arrested In Durgapur Over Gang Rape Of Odisha MBBS Student
3 Arrested In Durgapur Over Gang Rape Of Odisha MBBS Student
Cricket
IND vs WI: Jadeja And Kuldeep's Spin Masterclass Forces Follow-On Against West Indies
Jadeja And Kuldeep's Spin Masterclass Forces Follow-On Against West Indies
Advertisement

Videos

OP Rajbhar Demands Seats, Threatens to Contest Bihar Elections Independently | ABP News
Bihar Election 2025: RJD Faces Major Setback as 2 MLA Resigns From Party | ABP News
JMM's Ultimatum to RJD Ahead of Bihar Elections 2025 Creates Headlines | ABP News
'Chirag Paswan to Contest More Seats Than Initially Expected', Says Sources | ABP News
BJP and JDU Finalize Seat-Sharing Formula, Total Number of Seats Revealed | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget