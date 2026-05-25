Google Drops Disco Ball Icons For Pixel Phones: Here's What It Looks Like

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Google Pixel phones now feature disco-ball app icons.

The update adds a playful, retro design to home screens.

These icons are part of AI-generated customization options.

Google has rolled out a disco-ball-inspired app icon pack for Pixel phones, giving home screens a glittery, silver makeover that looks straight out of a 1970s dance floor. The update comes just days after Spotify's temporary disco-ball app icon sparked strong reactions online, with users split between mocking the flashy look and embracing it as a fun, nostalgic change from the usual minimalist app design.

The new icons are part of Android's growing set of customisation tools for Pixel devices, and they are already getting people talking.

How Did the Disco Icon Pack Come About?

Android ecosystem president Sameer Samat announced the feature on X, writing: "Your wish is our command. Disco icons available on Pixel as of today... Are y'all sure you still want this?" He also shared a screenshot of a Pixel phone covered entirely in shimmering disco-style icons.

Your wish is our command. Disco icons available on Pixel as of today.



... Are y'all sure you still want this ?? 😅@DurvidImel @RaceJohnson https://t.co/S9dwLZRtHl pic.twitter.com/nvevL7fTSb — Sameer Samat (@ssamat) May 22, 2026

According to Google, the disco-ball option is the latest addition to a set of AI-generated icon styles introduced earlier this year through the March Pixel Drop update. Before that, Pixel users could mainly change icon colours to match their wallpapers and themes.

ALSO READ: Is Apple Really Making 'Barbie Edition' iPhone 18 Pro? Here's What The Leaks Say

The update brought several new creative styles, including hand-drawn "Scribbles," artistic "Easel," and gold-themed "Treasure," with disco being the newest entry.

Unlike traditional icon packs, these styles are automatically generated and applied across supported apps, letting users change the entire visual feel of their phones in just a few taps.

What Does The Disco Icon Pack Actually Look Like?

The icons take on a shimmering, silver disco-ball texture, transforming familiar app logos into something that feels more like a costume than a typical interface element. The aesthetic is deliberately playful, leaning into nostalgia rather than the clean, flat design that has dominated smartphones for years.

ALSO READ: Want To Hide Your WhatsApp Status From Certain People? Now You Finally Can

The update reflects a broader shift toward expressive digital design, particularly among younger users who have embraced quirky aesthetics and whimsical customisation as a form of self-expression on their devices.