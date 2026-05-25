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HomeTechnologyGadgetsGoogle Drops Disco Ball Icons For Pixel Phones: Here's What It Looks Like

Google Drops Disco Ball Icons For Pixel Phones: Here's What It Looks Like

Google has rolled out a disco-ball icon pack for Pixel phones, turning everyday app icons into shimmering silver badges straight out of a 1970s dance floor.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 25 May 2026 11:51 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Google Pixel phones now feature disco-ball app icons.
  • The update adds a playful, retro design to home screens.
  • These icons are part of AI-generated customization options.

Google has rolled out a disco-ball-inspired app icon pack for Pixel phones, giving home screens a glittery, silver makeover that looks straight out of a 1970s dance floor. The update comes just days after Spotify's temporary disco-ball app icon sparked strong reactions online, with users split between mocking the flashy look and embracing it as a fun, nostalgic change from the usual minimalist app design. 

The new icons are part of Android's growing set of customisation tools for Pixel devices, and they are already getting people talking.

How Did the Disco Icon Pack Come About?

Android ecosystem president Sameer Samat announced the feature on X, writing: "Your wish is our command. Disco icons available on Pixel as of today... Are y'all sure you still want this?" He also shared a screenshot of a Pixel phone covered entirely in shimmering disco-style icons.

According to Google, the disco-ball option is the latest addition to a set of AI-generated icon styles introduced earlier this year through the March Pixel Drop update. Before that, Pixel users could mainly change icon colours to match their wallpapers and themes. 

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The update brought several new creative styles, including hand-drawn "Scribbles," artistic "Easel," and gold-themed "Treasure," with disco being the newest entry.

Unlike traditional icon packs, these styles are automatically generated and applied across supported apps, letting users change the entire visual feel of their phones in just a few taps.

What Does The Disco Icon Pack Actually Look Like?

The icons take on a shimmering, silver disco-ball texture, transforming familiar app logos into something that feels more like a costume than a typical interface element. The aesthetic is deliberately playful, leaning into nostalgia rather than the clean, flat design that has dominated smartphones for years.

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The update reflects a broader shift toward expressive digital design, particularly among younger users who have embraced quirky aesthetics and whimsical customisation as a form of self-expression on their devices.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the new disco icons for Pixel phones?

Google has released a disco-ball-inspired app icon pack for Pixel phones, offering a glittery, silver makeover for home screens.

How were the disco icons introduced?

Android ecosystem president Sameer Samat announced the feature, stating 'Your wish is our command.' The icons are an addition to AI-generated icon styles introduced in the March Pixel Drop update.

What is the user reaction to the new icons?

User reactions are mixed, with some finding the design 'awful' and others finding it 'hilariously entertaining' and a fun, nostalgic change.

Are these icons customizable?

Unlike traditional icon packs, these styles are automatically generated and applied across supported apps, allowing users to change their phone's look easily.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 May 2026 11:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gadgets Google Pixel TECHNOLOGY
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