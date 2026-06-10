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HomeGamingSomeone Already Has GTA 6 On Their PC; Well, Sort Of

Someone Already Has GTA 6 On Their PC; Well, Sort Of

A GTA fan got so tired of waiting for GTA 6 that he renamed his GTA 5 shortcut and swapped the icon. It is funny, relatable, and you can try it too.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 12:25 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A fan changes GTA 5 icon to GTA VI.
  • This highlights fans' impatience for the GTA 6 release.
  • Instructions provided for replicating this creative icon change.

GTA 6 Leaks: The wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 has stretched long enough that some fans are no longer just complaining about it; they are doing something about it. Sort of. With the game's release locked in for November 19, the gaming community has found itself caught in an impatient stretch, and one fan's cheeky workaround has caught people's attention online. 

It is the kind of thing that is equal parts funny and relatable, and it says a lot about just how badly people want this game out already. Here is what happened, and how you can try it yourself.

When Did GTA 6 Fans Start Getting Creative With The Wait?

A post on the Grand Theft Auto 6 Alerts page on X, formerly Twitter, summed up the mood perfectly. The user wrote: "Got tired of waiting for GTA 6, so I changed the GTA 5 icon to VI. Now I have Grand Theft Auto VI on my PC. Yay!"

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It is a small, harmless act of self-deception, but it clearly struck a chord. GTA 6 leaks have been coming in steadily, keeping the hype alive, but also making the wait feel even longer for fans who are already counting down the days.

How Can You Change The GTA 5 Icon To Fool Yourself Into Thinking You Have GTA 6?

If you want to try the same trick on your PC, it is surprisingly simple. Here is how to do it:

  • Right-click on your GTA 5 shortcut on your PC
  • Select Properties from the menu that appears
  • Click on Change Icon within the Properties window
  • Download any GTA 6 cover art or logo from online
  • Save the downloaded image as a .ico file
  • Apply the new icon to your GTA 5 shortcut
  • Rename the shortcut to Grand Theft Auto VI

ALSO READ: Why Is Indian Government Blocking Elon Musk's Starlink? The Answer Starts With The Iran War

And there you have it, a completely unconvincing but oddly satisfying placeholder until November 19 finally arrives.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What are GTA 6 fans doing to cope with the long wait?

Impatient fans are changing their GTA 5 game icon and shortcut name to

Why did a fan decide to change their GTA 5 icon?

A user on X stated they

When is Grand Theft Auto 6 scheduled for release?

The game's release is locked in for November 19. This fan workaround helps pass the time until the official launch date arrives.

How can someone change their GTA 5 shortcut to say

Right-click the GTA 5 shortcut, go to Properties, click Change Icon, apply a downloaded GTA 6 .ico file, and then rename the shortcut to

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Jun 2026 12:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming GTA GTA 6 GTA 6 Leaks TECHNOLOGY Gta 6 Updates
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