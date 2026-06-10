Someone Already Has GTA 6 On Their PC; Well, Sort Of

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A fan changes GTA 5 icon to GTA VI.

This highlights fans' impatience for the GTA 6 release.

Instructions provided for replicating this creative icon change.

GTA 6 Leaks: The wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 has stretched long enough that some fans are no longer just complaining about it; they are doing something about it. Sort of. With the game's release locked in for November 19, the gaming community has found itself caught in an impatient stretch, and one fan's cheeky workaround has caught people's attention online.

It is the kind of thing that is equal parts funny and relatable, and it says a lot about just how badly people want this game out already. Here is what happened, and how you can try it yourself.

When Did GTA 6 Fans Start Getting Creative With The Wait?

A post on the Grand Theft Auto 6 Alerts page on X, formerly Twitter, summed up the mood perfectly. The user wrote: "Got tired of waiting for GTA 6, so I changed the GTA 5 icon to VI. Now I have Grand Theft Auto VI on my PC. Yay!"

Got tired of waiting for GTA 6, so I changed the GTA 5 icon to VI.



Now I have Grand Theft Auto VI on my PC. Yay! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/H7fnbvDHXr — Grand Theft Auto 6 Alerts (@GTA6Alerts) June 9, 2026

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It is a small, harmless act of self-deception, but it clearly struck a chord. GTA 6 leaks have been coming in steadily, keeping the hype alive, but also making the wait feel even longer for fans who are already counting down the days.

How Can You Change The GTA 5 Icon To Fool Yourself Into Thinking You Have GTA 6?

If you want to try the same trick on your PC, it is surprisingly simple. Here is how to do it:

Right-click on your GTA 5 shortcut on your PC

Select Properties from the menu that appears

Click on Change Icon within the Properties window

Download any GTA 6 cover art or logo from online

Save the downloaded image as a .ico file

Apply the new icon to your GTA 5 shortcut

Rename the shortcut to Grand Theft Auto VI

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And there you have it, a completely unconvincing but oddly satisfying placeholder until November 19 finally arrives.

Before You Go News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021