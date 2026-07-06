Nothing Phone 4b Launches Tomorrow: Here's Everything You Should Know Before Buying

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nothing Phone 4b launches globally and in India July 2026.

Features Snapdragon 6 Gen 4, 6.7-inch OLED, 6000mAh battery.

Special RCB Edition offers unique branding, limited store availability.

Nothing Phone 4b: Nothing is expanding its lineup with the Phone 4b, the first model under its new "b-series" that sits below the Phone 4a. The device is set to launch in India and globally on 7 July 2026 at 3:30 pm IST. Alongside the standard variants, Nothing is also releasing a special RCB Edition tied to Royal Challengers Bengaluru's consecutive IPL title wins in 2025 and 2026.

Here is a look at what the phone is expected to bring to the table before it goes official.

What Specifications Can You Expect From The Nothing Phone 4b?

Nothing has confirmed that the Phone 4b will run on a Snapdragon chipset. A Geekbench listing points to the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 paired with 8GB RAM, running Android 16 out of the box. The same listing also revealed the model number A009P, giving a clearer picture of the phone's hardware foundation.

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 is the same processor found in phones like the OPPO K13 5G and Realme P3 5G, placing the Phone 4b firmly in the upper mid-range category.

On the display front, the phone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Storage options are tipped to go up to 256GB UFS 2.2, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM.

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For cameras, leaks suggest a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 16MP front camera. Other expected features include stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and IP64 dust and splash resistance.

Battery capacity is rumoured at 6,000mAh with 33W fast charging for the India variant, though the global version may ship with a slightly smaller cell. Nothing has also teased its signature transparent-inspired design for the Phone 4b, with official sketches pointing to a dual rear camera arrangement.

Nothing Phone 4b Price, Availability And The Special RCB Edition

Nothing has not officially confirmed the India price, but leaks suggest the Phone 4b could be priced above Rs 30,000. At that price point, it will compete with devices from the OnePlus Nord CE series, Motorola Edge lineup, and Redmi Note 15 Pro.

The standard model is expected in black, blue, and white colour options. The RCB Edition, however, will feature a matte red finish with Royal Challengers Bengaluru branding, created to mark the team's back-to-back IPL championship wins.

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Both variants are set to launch on 7 July 2026 at 3:30 pm IST. While the standard Phone 4b will be available through Nothing's regular sales channels, the RCB Edition will be sold exclusively at the Nothing Bengaluru Store, with doors opening at 4:00 pm IST. No online availability has been announced for the special edition, and stock will be limited.

The Phone 4b appears to be a solid pick for buyers who value distinctive design, clean software, and strong battery life. That said, those looking for faster charging or top-tier performance may find better hardware elsewhere at a similar price. Final pricing will be the deciding factor, and waiting for reviews before purchasing would be a reasonable approach.