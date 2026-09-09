Apple AirPods 5 Launch LIVE: Open-Ear Design, Longer Battery Life, Same Price As Old AirPods

AirPods 5 Launch: Apple has unveiled the AirPods 5, bringing Active Noise Cancellation to its most affordable open-ear AirPods while adding upgraded audio, hands-free Siri AI capabilities and Live Translation. The new earbuds are positioned as a major step up from the previous generation, while keeping the entry price unchanged at $129 (a little over Rs 12,000).

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Same Starting Price, More Features

Apple says AirPods 5 start at $129, the same price as the older AirPods 4, while introducing ANC and several software-powered features that were previously limited to more expensive models. A higher-end version with a Wireless Charging Case is priced at $149.

Pre-orders are now open, with retail availability scheduled to begin Friday, September 18.

The new lineup is designed around an open-ear fit but incorporates what Apple describes as industry-leading ANC for the category. The company says AirPods 5 can reduce external noise by up to 50 percent more than AirPods 4 with ANC.

“We’re thrilled that with AirPods 5, we’re able to bring Active Noise Cancellation — one of our most beloved features — to our most affordable AirPods,” said Dave Pakula, Apple’s vice president of Hardware Engineering. “Both AirPods 5 models deliver a world-class listening experience and enable features like Live Translation for even more people. Paired with Siri AI, AirPods are a game changer for unlocking powerful hands-free capabilities.”

Redesigned Audio And Improved Noise Control

Apple has reworked the acoustic system inside AirPods 5 with a new multiport acoustic architecture and next-generation Adaptive EQ. The company says the changes are intended to provide richer and more detailed audio across a wider variety of ear shapes.

Personalized Spatial Audio is also included, creating a more immersive listening experience that makes sound feel more enveloping.

The earbuds combine ANC with an updated Transparency mode, which is designed to make nearby voices and environmental sounds feel more natural. Adaptive Audio can automatically balance ANC and Transparency mode depending on the surrounding environment.

Conversation Awareness is also available, automatically reducing media volume when the wearer starts speaking.

Siri AI And Live Translation Come To AirPods

AirPods 5 are also being positioned as a hands-free gateway to Apple's newer intelligent features. With a compatible Apple Intelligence-supported iPhone, users can interact with Siri AI without reaching for their device.

Apple says Siri AI can understand personal context across information such as messages, emails and photos, while also supporting actions across apps and providing broader knowledge. Users can, for example, ask Siri to play a song mentioned in a message or help navigate to information contained in an email.

Siri Interactions allow users to respond through head movements, including nodding for yes or shaking their head for no.

Live Translation adds another major capability. After configuring languages through Apple's Translate app, users can hear conversations translated into their preferred language through AirPods. The feature can be activated by pressing both stems, using the command “Siri, start Live Translation,” or through the Action button on an iPhone.

Wireless Charging Model Gets Extra Controls

The $149 AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case add several hardware upgrades. For the first time on Apple's open-ear AirPods, users can adjust volume by swiping up or down on the stem.

Battery performance also gets a boost. Apple claims up to five hours of playback with ANC enabled on a single charge, an hour more than AirPods 4 with ANC. With the charging case, total ANC listening time reaches up to 22 hours.

The wireless case supports Apple Watch chargers, Qi-compatible charging pads and USB-C.

Recycled Materials Feature Across The Lineup

Apple has also highlighted environmental changes in the new AirPods. The company says the earbuds use 40 percent recycled material overall, including 70 percent recycled plastic in the wireless charging case and 100 percent recycled cobalt in its battery.

Manufacturing across the supply chain uses 35 percent renewable energy, while the packaging is entirely fiber-based and designed to be recyclable through standard household recycling systems.