Flipkart Nothing Phone 3 Sale Turns Messy: Buyers Report Cancelled Orders, Delays

Flipkart’s Diwali sale has officially started, bringing massive discounts on smartphones and gadgets. One of the biggest offers is the Nothing Phone 3, now available for just Rs 39,999, almost half its launch price of Rs 79,999. The offer created instant buzz among buyers looking for a festive deal. But as orders started pouring in, many users faced unexpected cancellations and delivery failures.

Several customers reported on social media that their confirmed Nothing Phone 3 orders were cancelled or delayed, leading to frustration during the sale season.

Flipkart Nothing Phone 3 Sale: Buyers Complain Of Cancelled Orders

Just hours after the sale began, social media platform X (formerly Twitter) was filled with complaints about Flipkart cancelling Nothing Phone 3 orders.

Tech tipster Abhishek Yadav shared a screenshot showing his phone order worth Rs 26,000 being cancelled due to a “wrongly listed price.” He also received a refund of Rs 23,956 and 50 reward coins.

Flipkart sellers are now cancelling Nothing Phone 3 orders placed yesterday at ₹26K. Lucky are those who bought it via Flipkart Minutes and got theirs delivered last night. pic.twitter.com/bdqrAqTCsl — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) October 11, 2025

Other customers shared screenshots of similar issues, saying their phones were cancelled after being confirmed.

Another buyer reported that his return pickup failed eight times, from October 3 to October 7. Others said their phones had been stuck at local hubs for days, with delivery dates pushed further.

@Flipkart @flipkartsupport @FlipkartStories #bigbilliondays2025 @_Kalyan_K

Thanks for d record 8 time Pickup failure.

1st time return pickup was initiated on 2nd October and scheduled on 3rd oct, but failed and this continued till 7th Oct. 5 simultaneous days pickup failed. pic.twitter.com/FaInG7w6Wp — $uJ@¥ (@desai_sujay) October 11, 2025

The situation is strikingly similar to the Flipkart iPhone 16 Dusshera sale, when customers also faced delays and cancellations.

Nothing Phone 3 Delivery Issues Raise Questions On Flipkart

While some lucky buyers received their phones early through Flipkart Minutes, many others are still waiting. Those who did get deliveries called themselves “lucky winners” of the festival rush.

However, widespread delivery problems and pickup failures suggest Flipkart’s logistics are struggling to handle the high demand.

With the Flipkart Diwali Sale continuing, the e-commerce giant faces growing pressure to fix its order management and ensure smooth deliveries.

Despite the attractive discounts, the Nothing Phone 3 delivery issues have left many shoppers disappointed, showing that festive rush and flash sales can sometimes bring more stress than savings.