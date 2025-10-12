Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyFlipkart Nothing Phone 3 Sale Turns Messy: Buyers Report Cancelled Orders, Delays

Flipkart Nothing Phone 3 Sale Turns Messy: Buyers Report Cancelled Orders, Delays

Buyers report Nothing Phone 3 order cancellations and delivery issues as Flipkart’s Diwali sale struggles with massive demand.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 03:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Flipkart’s Diwali sale has officially started, bringing massive discounts on smartphones and gadgets. One of the biggest offers is the Nothing Phone 3, now available for just Rs 39,999, almost half its launch price of Rs 79,999. The offer created instant buzz among buyers looking for a festive deal. But as orders started pouring in, many users faced unexpected cancellations and delivery failures.

Several customers reported on social media that their confirmed Nothing Phone 3 orders were cancelled or delayed, leading to frustration during the sale season.

Flipkart Nothing Phone 3 Sale: Buyers Complain Of Cancelled Orders

Just hours after the sale began, social media platform X (formerly Twitter) was filled with complaints about Flipkart cancelling Nothing Phone 3 orders. 

Tech tipster Abhishek Yadav shared a screenshot showing his phone order worth Rs 26,000 being cancelled due to a “wrongly listed price.” He also received a refund of Rs 23,956 and 50 reward coins. 

Other customers shared screenshots of similar issues, saying their phones were cancelled after being confirmed.

Another buyer reported that his return pickup failed eight times, from October 3 to October 7. Others said their phones had been stuck at local hubs for days, with delivery dates pushed further. 

The situation is strikingly similar to the Flipkart iPhone 16 Dusshera sale, when customers also faced delays and cancellations.

Nothing Phone 3 Delivery Issues Raise Questions On Flipkart

While some lucky buyers received their phones early through Flipkart Minutes, many others are still waiting. Those who did get deliveries called themselves “lucky winners” of the festival rush.

However, widespread delivery problems and pickup failures suggest Flipkart’s logistics are struggling to handle the high demand.

With the Flipkart Diwali Sale continuing, the e-commerce giant faces growing pressure to fix its order management and ensure smooth deliveries.

Despite the attractive discounts, the Nothing Phone 3 delivery issues have left many shoppers disappointed, showing that festive rush and flash sales can sometimes bring more stress than savings.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 12 Oct 2025 03:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
FlipKart TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Taliban Claims 58 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Cross-Border Operation, Warns Islamabad
Taliban Claims 58 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Cross-Border Operation, Warns Islamabad
India
Afghanistan Foreign Minister's Taj Mahal Visit Cancelled
Afghanistan Foreign Minister's Taj Mahal Visit Cancelled
Cities
3 Arrested In Durgapur Over Gang Rape Of Odisha MBBS Student
3 Arrested In Durgapur Over Gang Rape Of Odisha MBBS Student
Cricket
IND vs WI: Jadeja And Kuldeep's Spin Masterclass Forces Follow-On Against West Indies
Jadeja And Kuldeep's Spin Masterclass Forces Follow-On Against West Indies
Advertisement

Videos

OP Rajbhar Demands Seats, Threatens to Contest Bihar Elections Independently | ABP News
Bihar Election 2025: RJD Faces Major Setback as 2 MLA Resigns From Party | ABP News
JMM's Ultimatum to RJD Ahead of Bihar Elections 2025 Creates Headlines | ABP News
'Chirag Paswan to Contest More Seats Than Initially Expected', Says Sources | ABP News
BJP and JDU Finalize Seat-Sharing Formula, Total Number of Seats Revealed | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget