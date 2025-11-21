Your Smartphone Can Warn You During An Earthquake, But Only If This Alert Is Turned On

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyYour Smartphone Can Warn You During An Earthquake, But Only If This Alert Is Turned On

After strong tremors shook Kolkata, many rushed to check their phones. Most didn’t know a hidden alert feature could warn them early.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 12:04 PM (IST)
A strong earthquake shook many parts of Kolkata and nearby areas today. People in several districts felt the ground shake, and many said their buildings moved for a few seconds. The quake came from Bangladesh, close to the town of Tungi, around 10:38 am. Some places even reported small aftershocks. 

Due to this, many people started checking their phones to see if they got earthquake alerts. These alerts are very helpful because they warn users a few seconds before strong shaking, so they can stay safe.

How Earthquake Smartphone Alerts Work

Smartphones today come with tiny motion sensors inside them. These sensors can feel sudden movements, like the vibrations caused by an earthquake. 

When many phones in one area detect the same shaking, the information is sent to a central server. This server quickly checks the data and sends an alert to users nearby.

This alert gives people a short warning, which can help them move to a safer place. Even a few seconds can save lives.

How To Turn On Earthquake Alerts On Android:

  • Open Settings
  • Go to Safety & Emergency
  • Turn on Earthquake Alerts

How To Turn On Earthquake Alerts On iPhone:

  • Open Settings
  • Tap Notifications
  • Scroll and enable Emergency Alerts

Extra Alerts With MyShake App:

  • Free on both Android and iPhone
  • Follow the setup steps
  • Allow location access
  • Sends alerts for quakes of magnitude 4.5 and above

Google also sends two types of alerts:

  • Be Aware Alerts: For small shaking
  • Take Action Alerts: For strong shaking, tell people to protect themselves

Why These Earthquake Alert Update Features Matter

The Kolkata earthquake reminded many people how important phone alerts are. These alerts cannot predict earthquakes, but they warn people quickly when shaking begins somewhere nearby.

This gives everyone a chance to react, like moving away from windows, hiding under a table, or stepping outside safely.

As more people keep these alerts turned on, communities become safer. Phone-based earthquake systems are simple, automatic, and work even when people are busy, making them one of the easiest ways to stay prepared.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 21 Nov 2025 12:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
News Cities TECHNOLOGY
