Rainfall Alert In Parts Of Rajasthan Due To Cyclone Montha

Rainfall Alert In Parts Of Rajasthan Due To Cyclone Montha

By : IANS | Updated at : 27 Oct 2025 12:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Jaipur: The Meteorological Department here has reported that the depression formed over the southeastern Bay of Bengal has now intensified into a deep depression, which is expected to develop further under the influence of Cyclone Montha.

As a result, several Indian states, including Rajasthan, are witnessing a fresh spell of heavy rainfall.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the impact of Cyclone Montha will be most significant between October 27 and 29.

Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is expected in various districts across the Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer, Jodhpur, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions.

The IMD has issued heavy to very heavy rainfall warnings, particularly for some areas in the Kota and Udaipur divisions.

The weather is likely to gradually return to normal from October 30. On Sunday, weather conditions remained unstable across the Hadoti region, including Kota, Baran, Bundi, and Jhalawar. Kota city remained under a thick cloud cover throughout the day, with no sunshine visible. A cool breeze and light fog were observed in the evening, bringing down temperatures slightly. Kota recorded a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature rose to 21.1 degrees. Wind speeds were around 5 km/h.

The Sangod area in the Kota district received about 16 mm of rainfall on Sunday evening. The 15-minute spell of heavy rain caused waterlogging on roads and streets. The rain provided relief to farmers preparing for Rabi crop sowing, though it damaged some standing paddy crops ready for harvest.

In Baran district, light showers continued intermittently throughout the night, while Panwad town in Jhalawar experienced drizzles with thunder around 3.15 p.m., followed by a 20-minute downpour.

Bundi district also reported light rainfall since early morning.

The IMD continues to monitor the deep depression’s movement and has advised residents to stay alert for weather updates and exercise caution during thunderstorms.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 27 Oct 2025 12:04 PM (IST)
Rajasthan Rainfall Cyclone Montha
