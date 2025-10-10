Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyHow To Get Ad-Free YouTube On Comet AI Browser: Step-By-Step Guide

How To Get Ad-Free YouTube On Comet AI Browser: Step-By-Step Guide

Comet AI Browser offers YouTube without ads and comes with AI helpers that summarise pages, manage tabs, and assist with shopping, travel, and more.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 05:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

YouTube ads can be really annoying, especially when you just want to watch your favourite videos. But now, there’s a way to enjoy YouTube without interruptions. Comet AI Browser, an AI-powered browser from Perplexity, promises ad-free YouTube and a smoother browsing experience. I tried it myself, and it was surprisingly easy. From popular YouTubers like CarryMinati to BB Ki Vines, videos played without a single ad. 

All you need to do is download Comet, set it as your default browser, and open YouTube.

How Comet AI Browser Gives You Ad-Free YouTube

We tested Comet by playing videos from popular YouTubers who usually have tons of ads, like CarryMinati and BB Ki Vines. Normally, you’d see multiple ad breaks, but on Comet, the videos ran completely ad-free. 

We watched 5–6 videos back-to-back, and not a single ad appeared. The process was simple: download Comet AI, set it as your default browser, open YouTube, and start watching. 

The interface is clean and easy to navigate, which makes browsing stress-free. Honestly, it felt like YouTube without any of the usual interruptions.

Comet AI Browser Features 

Comet is more than just ad-free YouTube. It’s an AI-powered browser designed for Mac and Windows users. 

Unlike Chrome or Firefox, Comet organises your browsing with a workspace and comes with Comet Assistant. This AI helper can summarise pages, answer questions, and navigate sites for you. 

Each tab has its own assistant, and tools like Discover, shopping, travel, and finance assistants make browsing easier. 

Free users can enjoy most features, while some tools, like Email Assistant, are reserved for Max subscribers. 

Tabs close automatically, reminders help you pick up where you left off, and the browser is clean and fast. For heavy internet users, Comet provides a smoother, smarter, and ad-free browsing experience.

Overall, if you want YouTube without ads and a smarter way to browse the web, Comet AI Browser is worth trying. Simple, fast, and ad-free, it makes watching videos and surfing the internet much easier.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 10 Oct 2025 05:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Comet TECHNOLOGY Comet AI
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Not Good To Play Games With Afghanistan': Taliban Minister Warns Pakistan From India As Blasts Rock Kabul
'Not Good To Play Games...': Taliban Minister Warns Pakistan From India As Blasts Rock Kabul
News
‘If Not India, Who?’: Palestinian Envoy Calls On New Delhi To Spearhead Gaza Rebuilding
‘If Not India, Who?’: Palestinian Envoy Calls On New Delhi To Spearhead Gaza Rebuilding
World
Nobel Peace Prize Winner Announced... & It's Not Donald Trump
Nobel Peace Prize Winner Announced... & It's Not Donald Trump
India
Supreme Court Dismisses PIL On Madhya Pradesh Cough Syrup Deaths Of 22 Children
Supreme Court Dismisses PIL On Madhya Pradesh Cough Syrup Deaths Of 22 Children
Advertisement

Videos

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan Escalates As Pakistan Conducts Airstrikes in Kabul | ABP News
Chandigarh IPS Y Puran Kumar Suicide: Suspense Deepens as Wife Challenges FIR, Demands Strict Action | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: 'Prashant Kishor To Meet Pawan Singh's Wife Jyoti Singh', Says Sources | ABP News
42-Year-Old Professional Bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman Passes Away, Heart Attack Confirmed As The Cause | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: 'Seats Allotment To Be Announced Soon', Says Chirag Paswan | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
Are You Training AI Without Knowing It
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget