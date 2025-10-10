How To Get Ad-Free YouTube On Comet AI Browser: Step-By-Step Guide

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





YouTube ads can be really annoying, especially when you just want to watch your favourite videos. But now, there’s a way to enjoy YouTube without interruptions. Comet AI Browser, an AI-powered browser from Perplexity, promises ad-free YouTube and a smoother browsing experience. I tried it myself, and it was surprisingly easy. From popular YouTubers like CarryMinati to BB Ki Vines, videos played without a single ad.

All you need to do is download Comet, set it as your default browser, and open YouTube.

How Comet AI Browser Gives You Ad-Free YouTube

We tested Comet by playing videos from popular YouTubers who usually have tons of ads, like CarryMinati and BB Ki Vines. Normally, you’d see multiple ad breaks, but on Comet, the videos ran completely ad-free.

We watched 5–6 videos back-to-back, and not a single ad appeared. The process was simple: download Comet AI, set it as your default browser, open YouTube, and start watching.

The interface is clean and easy to navigate, which makes browsing stress-free. Honestly, it felt like YouTube without any of the usual interruptions.

Comet AI Browser Features

Comet is more than just ad-free YouTube. It’s an AI-powered browser designed for Mac and Windows users.

Unlike Chrome or Firefox, Comet organises your browsing with a workspace and comes with Comet Assistant. This AI helper can summarise pages, answer questions, and navigate sites for you.

Each tab has its own assistant, and tools like Discover, shopping, travel, and finance assistants make browsing easier.

Free users can enjoy most features, while some tools, like Email Assistant, are reserved for Max subscribers.

Tabs close automatically, reminders help you pick up where you left off, and the browser is clean and fast. For heavy internet users, Comet provides a smoother, smarter, and ad-free browsing experience.

Overall, if you want YouTube without ads and a smarter way to browse the web, Comet AI Browser is worth trying. Simple, fast, and ad-free, it makes watching videos and surfing the internet much easier.