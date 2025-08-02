Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Comet Browser Could Automate Entire Recruitment Process: Perplexity AI CEO

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 04:37 PM (IST)

Perplexity AI’s co-founder and CEO, Aravind Srinivas, has made a bold prediction about the future of office work: recruiters and administrative assistants could soon be entirely replaced by artificial intelligence. Speaking on The Verge podcast, Srinivas highlighted how Perplexity’s Comet browser, when combined with large language models, is already automating much of the work done by professionals in these roles.

Srinivas explained that Comet can manage tasks like candidate sourcing, initial outreach, response tracking, and even updating spreadsheets, all in a single prompt. More impressively, it can coordinate interview schedules, sync calendars, and generate detailed meeting briefs, removing the need for manual follow-ups.

“A recruiter’s week’s worth of work is just one prompt… It doesn’t even have to be a prompt — it should be proactive,” Srinivas said, stressing the potential for near-total automation in the hiring process.

Administrative Jobs Also Under Threat

Beyond recruitment, the Perplexity CEO projected that administrative roles could be overtaken by AI agents capable of handling paperwork, schedules, and communications. As large language models improve, Srinivas expects AI to become more autonomous and efficient — especially in managing repetitive tasks.

Currently, access to Comet remains limited to paying users, although Perplexity has started offering a free version with restricted functionality. The company plans to keep advanced features, such as AI agents capable of booking tickets or performing multi-step tasks on websites, behind a paywall.

Also Read: RBI MPC August 2025: Will The Central Bank Announce A Festive Rate Cut Ahead Of Diwali?

The AI Literacy Imperative

Srinivas also issued a warning to young professionals: adapt to AI or risk becoming irrelevant. He urged them to focus on understanding AI platforms and tools rather than spending time on social media. “Employability will rise for AI-literate individuals,” he said, adding that those familiar with AI will have a significant edge in the future workplace.

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 04:37 PM (IST)
AI Aravind Srinivas Perplexity AI CEO
