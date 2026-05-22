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HomeTechnologyClaude AI Outage: Hundreds Of Users Stuck With Errors And No Answers

Claude AI Outage: Hundreds Of Users Stuck With Errors And No Answers

Claude AI is down for thousands of users across India and beyond. Reports of errors and failed responses are piling up fast with no word yet from Anthropic.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 22 May 2026 11:23 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Claude AI is experiencing a widespread service disruption.
  • Users report errors and unresponsiveness across multiple regions.
  • Complaints surged, indicating a significant system-wide issue.

Claude Outage: If you rely on AI tools for work or daily tasks, sudden outages can be frustrating. That seems to be the case with Claude, which is currently facing a service disruption. Users across regions have reported issues accessing the chatbot, with many saying the platform has stopped responding or is showing errors. 

According to Downdetector, the spike in complaints began earlier today and quickly picked up pace. With over 140 reports in a short span, it appears the issue is affecting a significant number of users at once.


Claude AI Outage: Hundreds Of Users Stuck With Errors And No Answers

Where Is The Claude Outage Being Reported?

The outage appears to be widespread, with reports coming in from multiple regions, particularly across major Indian cities. 

Downdetector data shows activity clusters in areas such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai. This suggests the issue is not limited to a single location but may be part of a broader service disruption.

Claude AI Outage: Hundreds Of Users Stuck With Errors And No Answers

The timeline of the outage indicates that problems began earlier in the day and escalated rapidly. Reports surged sharply around mid-morning, reaching over 140 complaints within a short period.

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Many users have flagged issues like delayed responses, complete service failure, or repeated error messages. The sudden spike hints at a backend or server-related problem rather than isolated user-side issues.

What Are Users Saying About The Claude Outage?

Users took to X to vent out their frustration as the service disruption continued. A user under the name @andersonshohan1 states, "Claude is down yet again today! Getting that “Elevated error rate” since this morning. This is literally the 4th time in just a few weeks. Anthropic really needs to sort out their servers fr Who else is completely stuck right now, or is it just me?#claudeai #claudedow"

ALSO READ: After X Ban, Govt May Move To Block Cockroach Janata Party Instagram Handle

People took to X to express similar concerns and confusion.

As of now, there is no official statement from Anthropic on the cause of the outage or when services will be fully restored. Users are advised to wait as the issue is likely being addressed.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is happening with Claude?

Claude is currently experiencing a service disruption. Users are reporting issues accessing the chatbot, with many seeing error messages or the platform not responding.

Where is the Claude outage being reported?

The outage is widespread, with significant reports coming from major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

When did the Claude outage start?

The spike in complaints began earlier today and escalated rapidly, with a surge in reports around mid-morning.

What are users experiencing during the outage?

Users are encountering delayed responses, complete service failures, and repeated error messages. Some reports indicate this is a recurring issue.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 May 2026 11:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
AI TECHNOLOGY Claude
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