Claude is currently experiencing a service disruption. Users are reporting issues accessing the chatbot, with many seeing error messages or the platform not responding.
Explorer
Claude AI Outage: Hundreds Of Users Stuck With Errors And No Answers
Claude AI is down for thousands of users across India and beyond. Reports of errors and failed responses are piling up fast with no word yet from Anthropic.
- Claude AI is experiencing a widespread service disruption.
- Users report errors and unresponsiveness across multiple regions.
- Complaints surged, indicating a significant system-wide issue.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is happening with Claude?
Where is the Claude outage being reported?
The outage is widespread, with significant reports coming from major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai.
When did the Claude outage start?
The spike in complaints began earlier today and escalated rapidly, with a surge in reports around mid-morning.
What are users experiencing during the outage?
Users are encountering delayed responses, complete service failures, and repeated error messages. Some reports indicate this is a recurring issue.
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