Claude AI Outage: Hundreds Of Users Stuck With Errors And No Answers

Claude Outage: If you rely on AI tools for work or daily tasks, sudden outages can be frustrating. That seems to be the case with Claude, which is currently facing a service disruption. Users across regions have reported issues accessing the chatbot, with many saying the platform has stopped responding or is showing errors.

According to Downdetector, the spike in complaints began earlier today and quickly picked up pace. With over 140 reports in a short span, it appears the issue is affecting a significant number of users at once.





Where Is The Claude Outage Being Reported?

The outage appears to be widespread, with reports coming in from multiple regions, particularly across major Indian cities.

Downdetector data shows activity clusters in areas such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai. This suggests the issue is not limited to a single location but may be part of a broader service disruption.

The timeline of the outage indicates that problems began earlier in the day and escalated rapidly. Reports surged sharply around mid-morning, reaching over 140 complaints within a short period.

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Many users have flagged issues like delayed responses, complete service failure, or repeated error messages. The sudden spike hints at a backend or server-related problem rather than isolated user-side issues.

What Are Users Saying About The Claude Outage?

Users took to X to vent out their frustration as the service disruption continued. A user under the name @andersonshohan1 states, "Claude is down yet again today! Getting that “Elevated error rate” since this morning. This is literally the 4th time in just a few weeks. Anthropic really needs to sort out their servers fr Who else is completely stuck right now, or is it just me?#claudeai #claudedow"

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People took to X to express similar concerns and confusion.

Claude Down!!? Vibe coders might be touching some grass rn😂 pic.twitter.com/DM9qUm6fxC — Athashri Keny (@Athashri_k) May 22, 2026

the new normal:

when claude goes down, half the entire tech industry is down pic.twitter.com/BTa7aUpB0H — Seijin Jung (@SeijinJung) May 22, 2026

As of now, there is no official statement from Anthropic on the cause of the outage or when services will be fully restored. Users are advised to wait as the issue is likely being addressed.