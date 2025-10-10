Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyNow You Can Shop Through ChatGPT: India Pilots AI Payments With NPCI, Razorpay, & OpenAI

Now You Can Shop Through ChatGPT: India Pilots AI Payments With NPCI, Razorpay, & OpenAI

India is piloting a first-of-its-kind feature that lets users shop and pay directly through ChatGPT, powered by NPCI’s UPI network in partnership with Razorpay and OpenAI.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 01:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

ChatGPT Payment: India is taking a significant leap toward the future of AI-driven commerce. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and fintech leader Razorpay have joined forces with OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, to pilot payments directly through the popular AI chatbot.

A New Era Of 'Agentic AI' Payments

The pilot, announced on Thursday, will allow users to make purchases within ChatGPT using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), India’s widely adopted real-time payment system. The idea is simple but revolutionary: users can discover and buy products without ever leaving the chat window.

This concept is powered by “agentic AI,” an emerging form of artificial intelligence designed to act independently and handle tasks like shopping and payments with minimal user intervention. “With agentic payments, we are transforming AI assistants from simple discovery tools into full-fledged shopping agents,” said Harshil Mathur, CEO of Razorpay.

Testing The Waters For AI-Commerce Integration

The NPCI-Razorpay-OpenAI collaboration aims to assess how such AI-based transactions could scale across industries. The pilot will specifically test how UPI can securely empower AI systems to process payments “on behalf of users in a safe, secure, and user-controlled manner,” according to the joint statement.

To facilitate this, the pilot will leverage UPI’s new ‘reserve pay’ feature, which lets users earmark specific funds for selected merchants. This innovation could make conversational commerce through AI not just convenient but also highly controlled and transparent.

Early Partners And Industry Momentum

Major banking players like Axis Bank and Airtel Payments Bank have come on board as key partners for the project. Meanwhile, Tata Group’s Bigbasket has become one of the first e-commerce platforms to enable purchases through ChatGPT, signalling how traditional online shopping could soon merge seamlessly with AI-driven assistance.

“We're excited to work with NPCI and explore how we can combine advanced AI with UPI, one of the world’s most trusted real-time payment networks,” said Oliver Jay, managing director of international strategy at OpenAI.

The experiment comes as global tech giants like Google and Perplexity AI roll out similar AI-enabled payment systems. Even as the pilot unfolds, the ripple effect is already visible; rival fintech Cashfree has also announced the launch of its own agentic AI payments solution for merchants.

With UPI processing over 20 billion transactions every month, India’s experiment with AI-led commerce could set the stage for a new era of conversational payments, where talking to a chatbot might just be the easiest way to shop.

Also read

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 10 Oct 2025 01:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
AI ChatGPT TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Supreme Court Dismisses PIL On Madhya Pradesh Cough Syrup Deaths Of 22 Children
Supreme Court Dismisses PIL On Madhya Pradesh Cough Syrup Deaths Of 22 Children
India
'We Must Fight Terrorism Together': Jaishankar Meets Afghan FM, Announces Upgrade Of Indian Embassy
'We Must Fight Terrorism Together': Jaishankar Meets Afghan FM, Announces Upgrade Of Indian Embassy
Cities
Supreme Court Bans Sale Of Firecrackers In Delhi-NCR, But Permits Green Cracker Production
Supreme Court Bans Sale Of Firecrackers In Delhi-NCR, But Permits Green Cracker Production
India
Assam CID Arrested Zubeen Garg’s Security Guards After Rs 1 Crore Bank Transactions Surface
Assam CID Arrested Zubeen Garg’s Security Guards After Rs 1 Crore Bank Transactions Surface
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Denies Meeting Bahubali Leader Ashok Mahto, Signals Party’s Shift Ahead of Polls
India-Afghan Talks: Jaishankar's Big Announcement Post Taliban Group Meeting, Indian Envoy To Reopen In Kabul | ABP News
Another Blast Reported in Ayodhya During Debris Removal by JCB, Cause Still Unknown | ABP News
ED Raids Sujit Roy's Residence Ahead Of Job Scam In West Bengal | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: Nominations Begin Today For First Phase of Elections | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Says ‘Yes’ To Taliban, Finally
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget