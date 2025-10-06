Elon Musk Introduces 'Grok Imagine' And Netizens Are Loving It...
Elon Musk launches Grok Imagine, and X is buzzing as users flood the platform with AI-generated videos and images.
Grok has now joined the AI video generation race with its new tool, Grok Imagine. Following Gemini’s Veo3 and OpenAI’s Sora 2, Grok Imagine aims to compete with the major players in the AI space. Elon Musk shared the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), along with several videos created by users using Grok AI. To try it out, simply download the Grok app from the Play Store (for Android) or App Store (for iPhones).
How Grok Imagine Works
Grok Imagine allows users to generate both AI images and videos with sound. It uses the advanced Aurora engine for realistic outputs. According to Grok, this is their fastest video generation model yet, taking just five seconds for a standard video, while higher-quality videos may take slightly longer. Free users receive 10 credits per day, while paid users gain extra benefits like multiple modes, higher-resolution videos, and additional features.
Its competitors, such as Gemini’s Veo3, allow the creation of 8-second realistic videos with sound. OpenAI’s Sora 2 lets users generate and share AI videos directly in the app. Grok Imagine is designed as a premium service, requiring either X Premium or X Premium+ for full access to its AI generation features.
Netizens’ Reactions To Grok Imagine
Users quickly took to X to showcase what they created with Grok Imagine. Many shared impressive AI videos and images, highlighting the platform’s growing popularity and capabilities.
