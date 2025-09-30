Apple's Secretly Building ChatGPT-Style App: Find Out Why

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyApple's Secretly Building ChatGPT-Style App: Find Out Why

Apple is secretly testing a ChatGPT-style app called Veritas, with an upgraded launch set for March 2025 and AI features planned across devices.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 09:04 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Apple Intelligence: Apple is quietly working on an internal tool that mirrors ChatGPT to prepare for a major revamp of Siri, according to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The iPhone maker has built an application, codenamed Veritas—Latin for “truth”—which serves as a testing ground for Apple’s artificial intelligence engineers.

This app allows teams to experiment with new features for Siri, including advanced search through personal information such as songs, emails, photos, and videos. It also enables Siri to execute in-app tasks like photo editing, signalling a much more capable version of the voice assistant in the near future.

A Private Project, Not a Public Product

Despite its chatbot-like design, Veritas is not intended for consumer release. The app is strictly for internal testing and development, helping Apple’s engineers refine features before rolling them out. Insiders revealed that the app retains chat histories much like ChatGPT, giving engineers valuable data on performance and interaction.

Executives at Apple have consistently distanced themselves from the idea of launching a full-fledged AI chatbot into the market. Their focus remains on improving Siri rather than competing directly with products like ChatGPT or Google’s Gemini. This explains why Veritas will remain behind the curtain.

Siri Overhaul Delayed to 2025

The redesigned Siri, powered by large language models (LLMs), was initially expected to debut this spring. However, Apple has pushed back the release, with the new target date now set for March next year. In the meantime, the company is holding advanced discussions with OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic to explore possible collaborations for Siri’s AI upgrade.

AI Plans Beyond the iPhone

Apple’s ambitions don’t stop with Siri on the iPhone. The company intends to weave AI enhancements into its broader ecosystem, including the HomePod smart speaker and Apple TV. The move underscores Apple’s strategy of gradually introducing AI capabilities into its suite of devices rather than rushing to launch a standalone chatbot.

With Veritas serving as a proving ground, Apple’s upcoming Siri update could mark one of the most significant transformations of its voice assistant since its original launch.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 30 Sep 2025 09:04 AM (IST)
Apple ChatGPT TECHNOLOGY
