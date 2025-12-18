Want To Start Content Writing? I Tested 5 AI Tools With Same Prompt; Here's The Best One

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





There was a time when content writing was only for writers. People used to spend hours researching, writing drafts, editing again and again, and still doubt their work. Today, things are very different. With AI tools easily available, almost everyone has a small content writer inside them. You just need the right guidance to start. To understand which AI actually helps beginners the most, I tested multiple AI models using the same prompt about starting content writing.

The prompt that I fed each AI was: Generate a 100-word paragraph on ‘How to start content writing’. The para should cover the most important points of starting content writing. The tone should be conversational with plain English.

Below is exactly what each AI wrote, and my honest verdict on which one works best for beginners.

Perplexity AI: Stays In The Limit

Output by Perplexity:

“Starting content writing is easier than it sounds. Begin by picking a niche you enjoy—like travel, finance, or lifestyle—so research feels natural. Learn the basics of SEO and online writing to make your content visible. Practice writing every day and read blogs or articles to understand different styles. Create a few writing samples and share them on platforms like Medium or LinkedIn to build your portfolio. Once confident, apply for freelance gigs or pitch to websites. Don’t worry about perfection early on; focus on improving your clarity and storytelling—skills that make great content writers stand out.”

Verdict:

Perplexity did one thing perfectly: it respected the 100-word limit. The advice was clean, clear, and beginner-friendly. It didn’t over-explain or add fluff. If you like precision and want straight-to-the-point guidance, Perplexity does a great job.

Grok AI: Crossed The Limit, But Stayed Real

Output by Grok:

“Hey, if you're thinking about starting content writing, it's simpler than you might expect. First, pick a niche you actually enjoy—like tech, fitness, or travel—so writing doesn't feel like a chore. Start by reading tons of blogs, articles, and books in that area to get a feel for good writing. Then, just begin writing daily, even if it's short posts or journal entries; practice is everything. Build a simple portfolio on a free site like Medium or WordPress. Learn basic SEO to make your stuff discoverable. Finally, pitch to clients or guest post to get real experience. Stay consistent, and you'll improve fast!”

Verdict:

Grok slightly crossed the word limit, but its tone felt the most real. It sounded like a friend explaining content writing over coffee. Very conversational and relatable. If tone matters more to you than strict rules, Grok feels very human.

ChatGPT: Short & Clear

Output by ChatGPT:

“Starting content writing is easier than it sounds. First, read a lot. Blogs, news articles, brand websites—reading helps you understand how good content flows. Next, pick a niche you enjoy, like health, tech, travel, or finance, so writing doesn’t feel forced. Start practicing daily, even if it’s just short posts or sample blogs. Learn basic SEO, because most online content needs to rank on Google. Build a small portfolio using free platforms like Medium or your own blog. Lastly, stay consistent and open to feedback. Writing improves only when you keep showing up and learning.”

Verdict:

ChatGPT’s answer was very scannable. Short sentences. Clear steps. Easy to read. Ironically, that’s exactly what good content writing looks like. It didn’t try to sound fancy, which actually worked in its favour.

Gemini AI: Real Writing Advice

Output by Gemini:

“Starting your content writing journey is simpler than you might think! First, identify a niche you’re passionate about, whether it’s tech, travel, or fitness. To get noticed, you’ll need a portfolio; if you don’t have clients yet, write sample posts on platforms like Medium or a personal blog. Focus on learning the basics of SEO and how to write catchy headlines that grab attention. Most importantly, practice daily to find your unique voice. Once you’re confident, start pitching to websites or looking for freelance gigs. Just stay curious, keep reading, and remember: every great writer started with a single, messy draft!”

Verdict:

Gemini stood out for one reason: it mentioned headlines and messy drafts. That’s real writing advice. While the word count was a bit loose, the insight was strong and useful for beginners who overthink perfection.

Claude AI: Solid But Safe

Output by Claude:

“Starting content writing is easier than you think! First, pick a niche you're genuinely interested in—whether it's tech, travel, or cooking. Read widely in that space to understand what works. Then, just start writing. Create a simple blog or use platforms like Medium to publish your work. Don't worry about perfection initially; focus on consistency and finding your voice. Study successful writers, learn basic SEO principles, and practice daily. Build a portfolio with your best pieces, then start pitching to websites or freelance platforms. The key is taking that first step and learning as you go!”

Verdict:

Claude’s response was solid but safe. Everything it said was correct, but it felt the most generic. Good for basics, but nothing really stood out.

Which AI Is Best For You?

If you want precision, Perplexity wins.



If you want a relatable tone, Grok wins.



If you want practical writing insight, Gemini stands out.

Each tool works, but how you use it matters more than which one you choose.