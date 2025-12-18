Truecaller Now Gives You Free AI Voicemails, But Is Your Privacy Really Safe?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Truecaller has launched a free AI-powered voicemail feature for Android users in India, and setting it up is quick and easy. This new voicemail experience is built to replace old-style voicemail systems that needed dial-ins and PINs. With Truecaller Voicemail, all messages are stored directly on your phone, giving you better control, privacy, and convenience.

It also offers instant transcription, spam protection, and support for 12 Indian languages, making voicemail simple and useful for daily life.

How to Set Up Truecaller AI-Powered Voicemail On Android

Setting up Truecaller’s AI-powered voicemail takes only a few seconds. Open the Truecaller app on your Android phone and enable the voicemail feature from the calling settings. Once activated, your voicemail is ready to use with unlimited access and no extra cost.

When someone leaves you a voicemail, the message is saved directly on your device. You don’t need to dial any voicemail number or remember a PIN.

You can play, pause, or replay messages easily from within the app. You can also adjust the playback speed if you want to listen faster or slower.

Truecaller automatically categorises calls and filters spam. If a voicemail comes from a spam or suspicious number, it is identified early. This helps protect users from fraud and unwanted messages without any extra effort.

How Truecaller Voicemail AI Transcription Works In Indian Languages

Truecaller Voicemail uses AI to convert voice messages into text within a few seconds. This makes it easy to read messages when listening is not possible, such as during meetings or in public places.

The AI transcription supports 12 Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Nepali, Punjabi, Sanskrit, and Urdu.

This allows users to read voicemails in their preferred language, making communication more personal and clear.

Truecaller claims that all voicemail recordings and transcriptions stay on the user’s device, ensuring privacy and full control over data.

With this new feature, Truecaller is rethinking voicemail by making it free, device-based, and fully integrated into the calling experience.

By placing voicemail at the centre of calling, Truecaller is strengthening its position as a daily-use communication platform while continuing its fight against spam and fraud in India.