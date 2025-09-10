Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyApple Watch SE 3 With Sleep Score, Wrist Temperature Sensing Launched: Check Price, Specifications

Apple Watch SE 3 With Sleep Score, Wrist Temperature Sensing Launched: Check Price, Specifications

Apple has launched the new Apple Watch SE 3 with sleep score, wrist temperature sensing, and advanced fitness features. Check the price in India, specifications, and colours of the latest wearable.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 01:06 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Apple Watch SE 3 Launch: After weeks of leaks, rumours, and speculations, Apple has officially launched the Apple Watch SE 3, the next-generation addition to its mid-range wearable lineup. The reveal happened during Apple’s most-awaited ‘Awe Dropping’ event on September 9, Tuesday, which also introduced four new iPhones: iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, alongside AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Series 11, and Watch Ultra 3.

Here's what you need to know about the new Apple Watch SE 3.

Apple Watch SE 3 Price In India

Apple Watch SE 3 starts at $249 in the US, which translates to roughly Rs 21,000 in India. Pre-orders are live now, with availability in stores beginning Friday, September 19.

Apple Watch SE 3 Specifications

The Apple Watch SE 3 is powered by the S10 chip, offering faster on-device Siri responses, double-tap and wrist flick gestures, and clear media playback directly through the built-in speaker.

Its Always-On Retina display allows users to check time and notifications without raising their wrist, while the tough Ion-X cover glass is four times more resistant to cracks than the previous generation.

The device supports 5G cellular connectivity, enabling faster downloads of music, podcasts, and apps, and ensuring calls and messages are reliable even without an iPhone nearby.

Apple Watch SE 3 delivers 18-hour battery life for daily use, with fast charging that provides up to 8 hours of usage in just 15 minutes and charges up to 80% in 45 minutes.

Health and wellness features include sleep score, wrist temperature sensing, and retrospective ovulation estimates, giving users deeper insights into sleep quality, overall well-being, and fertility tracking.

Fitness tracking is enhanced with Workout Buddy powered by Apple Intelligence, offering real-time, personalised guidance, custom workouts, Race Route, Pacer, and integration with Apple Music for workout playlists.

watchOS 26 adds Liquid Glass interface, new watch faces, Smart Stack hints, live translation in Messages, Call Screening, Hold Assist, and Notes access, making SE 3 a powerful yet affordable companion for health, fitness, and daily convenience. Available in 40mm and 44mm Midnight and Starlight aluminium cases, it also supports a wide range of bands.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 10 Sep 2025 01:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Apple TECHNOLOGY
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Nationalistic Ideology Victorious': Vice President-Elect Radhakrishnan After Bigger-Than-Expected Margin Of Win
'Nationalistic Ideology Victorious': VP-Elect Radhakrishnan After Bigger-Than-Expected Margin Of Win
Technology
iPhone Air With A Slim Design, A19 Pro Chip Launched: Check Out Price, Specifications
iPhone Air With A Slim Design, A19 Pro Chip Launched: Check Out Price, Specifications
Election 2025
CP Radhakrishnan Elected 15th Vice President, Defeats INDIA Bloc’s Sudershan Reddy With 452 Votes
CP Radhakrishnan Elected 15th Vice President, Defeats INDIA Bloc’s Sudershan Reddy With 452 Votes
India
‘Will Be An Outstanding VP’: PM Modi, Prez Murmu, Kharge Congratulate CP Radhakrishnan; Reddy Concedes Defeat
‘Will Be An Outstanding VP’: PM Modi, Prez Murmu, Kharge Congratulate CP Radhakrishnan
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Nepal Crisis Deepens — Protesters Storm Party Offices, Oli May Flee To Dubai Amid Mounting Resignations
Nepal in Flames: Protestors Storm President’s Private Residence as Clashes With Police Escalate | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Foreign And Finance Ministers’ Homes Set Ablaze As Nepal Protests Turn Fiercely Anti-Government
Breaking: PM Oli’s Private Residence Set On Fire Amid Escalating Gen-Z Protests In Nepal
Nepal Gen-Z Protest: Oli Government in Crisis as 9 Ministers Resign, Law Minister’s House Torched
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget