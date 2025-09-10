Apple Watch SE 3 Launch: After weeks of leaks, rumours, and speculations, Apple has officially launched the Apple Watch SE 3, the next-generation addition to its mid-range wearable lineup. The reveal happened during Apple’s most-awaited ‘Awe Dropping’ event on September 9, Tuesday, which also introduced four new iPhones: iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, alongside AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Series 11, and Watch Ultra 3.

Here's what you need to know about the new Apple Watch SE 3.

Apple Watch SE 3 Price In India

Apple Watch SE 3 starts at $249 in the US, which translates to roughly Rs 21,000 in India. Pre-orders are live now, with availability in stores beginning Friday, September 19.

Apple Watch SE 3 Specifications

The Apple Watch SE 3 is powered by the S10 chip, offering faster on-device Siri responses, double-tap and wrist flick gestures, and clear media playback directly through the built-in speaker.

Its Always-On Retina display allows users to check time and notifications without raising their wrist, while the tough Ion-X cover glass is four times more resistant to cracks than the previous generation.

The device supports 5G cellular connectivity, enabling faster downloads of music, podcasts, and apps, and ensuring calls and messages are reliable even without an iPhone nearby.

Apple Watch SE 3 delivers 18-hour battery life for daily use, with fast charging that provides up to 8 hours of usage in just 15 minutes and charges up to 80% in 45 minutes.

Health and wellness features include sleep score, wrist temperature sensing, and retrospective ovulation estimates, giving users deeper insights into sleep quality, overall well-being, and fertility tracking.

Fitness tracking is enhanced with Workout Buddy powered by Apple Intelligence, offering real-time, personalised guidance, custom workouts, Race Route, Pacer, and integration with Apple Music for workout playlists.

watchOS 26 adds Liquid Glass interface, new watch faces, Smart Stack hints, live translation in Messages, Call Screening, Hold Assist, and Notes access, making SE 3 a powerful yet affordable companion for health, fitness, and daily convenience. Available in 40mm and 44mm Midnight and Starlight aluminium cases, it also supports a wide range of bands.