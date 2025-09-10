Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Apple Watch Ultra 3 With Workout Buddy, Sleep Score Launched: Check Out Price, Specifications

Apple has introduced the new Apple Watch Ultra 3, featuring 5G, satellite connectivity, and advanced health features. See the price in India, specs, and colours.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 12:51 AM (IST)
Apple Watch Ultra 3 Launch: After months of rumours, leaks, and anticipation, Apple has officially unveiled the Apple Watch Ultra 3 at its much-awaited 'Awe Dropping' event on Tuesday, September 9. The launch event revealed four new iPhones: iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, alongside new wearables including AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, and Watch SE3.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 brings new health, fitness, and connectivity features, aiming to serve as a versatile companion for workouts, adventure, and everyday use.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 Price In India

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 starts at $799, which roughly translates into Rs 70,000. Pre-orders have begun today, with availability in stores from September 19.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 Specifications

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 features the largest display of any Apple Watch, with a wide-angle OLED and LTPO3 technology, offering a 1Hz always-on refresh rate.

It comes with 5G cellular connectivity, the most accurate GPS in a sports watch, and up to 42 hours of battery life, extending to 72 hours in Low Power Mode.

The watch supports satellite communications for messaging emergency services, sharing location, and texting friends and family while off the grid.

Health features include hypertension notifications using the optical heart sensor and a 30-day algorithm, sleep tracking with Sleep Score, irregular heart rhythm alerts, ECG, blood oxygen monitoring, and retrospective ovulation estimates.

Fitness capabilities include Workout Buddy, custom workouts, Race Route, heart rate zones, swimming and diving metrics, cycling and running analytics, and third-party app support.

Users can also access offline maps, Waypoints, Backtrack GPS, and Oceanic+ diving guidance. Additional features include music and podcast playback, Apple Music integration, and compatibility with Bluetooth headphones.

The watch is water-resistant, runs watchOS 26 with Liquid Glass design, and comes with multiple band options, including Trail Loop, Ocean Band, Alpine Loop, and new Hermès colours.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 10 Sep 2025 12:50 AM (IST)
