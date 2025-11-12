Apple Solves A Problem That Nobody Had With A Rs 20,000 'iPhone Pocket'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Apple has just made a pocket that’s more expensive than most jeans. The company joined hands with Japanese designer Issey Miyake to create something called the iPhone Pocket: a small fabric pouch for your iPhone that costs up to $229.95. The design is 3D-knitted and inspired by “a piece of cloth.”

It can hold your iPhone and small things like AirPods or cards. It will go on sale from November 14 in select Apple Stores and on Apple’s official site in a few countries.

Apple & Issey Miyake’s Fancy iPhone Pocket

Apple says this iPhone Pocket is a new way to “wear your iPhone.” It’s made in Japan with a special 3D-knit cloth that stretches to fit your phone and small items. The fabric is see-through when stretched, so you can even peek at your phone screen without taking it out.

There are two versions: one with a short strap for $149.95, and another with a long strap for $229.95. The short one comes in eight colours like lemon, pink, purple, and black. The long one comes in three colours: sapphire, cinnamon, and black.

The design idea came from ISSEY MIYAKE’s famous pleated clothes. The designer Yoshiyuki Miyamae says the goal was to let people wear their iPhone “in their own way.” Apple’s design chief Molly Anderson says the iPhone Pocket matches Apple’s simple and beautiful design style.

Where & When You Can Buy The iPhone Pocket

The iPhone Pocket will go on sale from Friday, November 14, in France, Greater China, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the UK, and the US.

You can buy it at major Apple Stores like Apple Ginza in Tokyo, Apple Regent Street in London, and Apple SoHo in New York City, or order it online from the Apple website.

Apple calls this a special-edition product, just in time for the holidays. Apple Store staff will even help you choose the colour and strap to match your iPhone. Because, clearly, your regular jeans pocket isn’t fancy enough anymore.