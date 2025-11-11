Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
iPhone 18 To Get An Upgraded 24MP Selfie Camera? Here's What The New Leak Says

A new report suggests the iPhone 18 could get a 24-megapixel selfie camera, a big jump from the iPhone 17. This could improve detail, sharpness, and portrait clarity, especially indoors or at night.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 12:44 PM (IST)
iPhone 18 Leaks: The iPhone 18 series is already getting attention, and now there is new talk about a big selfie camera upgrade. A report from JP Morgan (first spotted by MacRumors) says Apple may increase the front camera to 24 megapixels in the iPhone 18. This is higher than the 18-megapixel camera in the current iPhone 17. If this happens, selfies could look sharper and clearer, especially in low light. 

The upgrade may come to all the main iPhone 18 models, including the Pro versions, the iPhone Air 2, and even Apple’s upcoming foldable iPhone.

iPhone 18 Camera Upgrade: What’s New?

The iPhone 17 series introduced Apple’s “Centre Stage” front camera. This camera has a square-shaped sensor that helps capture a wider scene. 

It lets the camera fit more people or background into a photo. At first, there were rumours that the iPhone 17 would get a 24-megapixel selfie camera, but that did not happen. Instead, we got an 18-megapixel upgrade.

Now, if Apple really moves to a 24-megapixel camera in the iPhone 18, it will be a big jump in image quality. 

It could help selfies look more detailed, especially in low or indoor light. Faces might appear clearer, and portrait shots may show better focus around edges, giving more professional-looking photos.

Leaks Around Foldable iPhone & Under-Display Camera

The report also talks about Apple’s first foldable iPhone. This phone may come with a 24-megapixel camera hidden under the screen on the inside display. 

This means there might be no visible camera hole on that screen. The display may look clean and smooth, which would be a big design step for Apple.

But not every model will get this new upgrade. Apple’s lower-cost models, such as the second-generation iPhone 17e and the third-generation iPhone 18e, may still use a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

There is also a mention of a possible new launch schedule. Starting in 2026, Apple may release the higher-end models in the second half of the year, while the regular iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e could be pushed to spring 2027.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 11 Nov 2025 12:44 PM (IST)
