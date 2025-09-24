iPhone 17 In For Review: First Impressions Of Apple's Latest Flagship

iPhone 17 First Impressions: The iPhone 17 has landed as Apple’s newest baseline model, and it’s shaping up to be one of the company’s biggest crowd-pleasers yet. From a buttery-smooth 120Hz display and brighter 3,000-nit peak brightness to a more powerful A19 chip and a reworked camera system, Apple has packed in features that users had long been asking for. Add in new colour options, bigger battery life, and 256GB starting storage, and the entry-level iPhone suddenly feels far from basic.

iPhone 17: Price In India

The new iPhone 17 price starts at Rs 82,900 for the base 256GB model. The top-end 512GB model price is set at Rs 1,02,900.

iPhone 17: What’s Inside The Box

Apple’s obsession with reducing packaging continues. Buyers will find little more than the device itself and a USB-C cable. The familiar charger is still absent, and the move will again spark debates about convenience versus sustainability.

While some might argue that Apple could have done away with the cables entirely, as most households may already own more than one USB-C cable. However, it still makes sense for the Cupertino giant to add its braided cables, as some Apple purists upgrading from a model older than the iPhone 14 lineup might need a replacement for their Lightning cables.

iPhone 17: Subtle Design Tweaks, Fresh Colour Palette

Physically, the iPhone 17 doesn’t scream reinvention. It is slightly larger than the iPhone 16, sporting slimmer bezels and a bigger screen. While these refinements are unlikely to stand out at first glance, they add polish to an already sleek design.

Where Apple has gone bolder is in its colour choices. Buyers can now pick Lavender, Mist Blue, and Sage alongside the classic black and white. The vibrant Ultramarine and Pink tones from last year have been retired, giving way to a more subdued aesthetic that Apple seems to alternate between annually.

iPhone 17: Cameras Take A Big Step Forward

The biggest hardware leap comes from the new Dual Fusion system on the back. The iPhone 17 carries a 48MP primary camera and an equally powerful 48MP ultra-wide lens, enabling sharper ultra-wide captures and detailed macro photography.

At the front, Apple has added an 18MP Center Stage camera, designed with a square sensor that can switch seamlessly between portrait and landscape orientations. This sensor also widens its field of view automatically when more people join the frame.

iPhone 17: Power, Performance, And Battery Boost

The A19 chip fuels the iPhone 17 with up to 40 per cent faster CPU speeds and up to 80 per cent improved GPU performance compared to the A16 Bionic. While it lacks the Pro model’s full capabilities, the upgrade ensures smooth multitasking and gaming. Apple has also added Dual Capture, letting users record from front and back cameras simultaneously.

Battery life sees incremental but welcome gains, thanks to a bigger cell and more efficient hardware. Faster charging support, both wired and wireless, adds further convenience. Storage has also been bumped, with 256GB now the entry point as Apple drops the 128GB option.