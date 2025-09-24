Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
This Bedside Gadget Can Replay Your Dreams Using AI: How It Works

This Bedside Gadget Can Replay Your Dreams Using AI: How It Works

Ever wished you could watch your dreams? A new open-source device called the Dream Recorder makes it possible to turn your spoken dreams into videos with the help of AI.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 12:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

You might have experienced waking up mid-dream and wanting to remember it forever, but feeling so sleepy that you just go back to sleep, and the dream is gone. Well, now you can create a short video of your dream by simply saying it out loud. Dutch design studio Modem has created a device called the Dream Recorder, which records and stores your dream as a video. It's simple, calm design blends in your bedroom to give you uninterrupted sleep without being flashy. 

A Calm Design For Bedroom Use

The Dream Recorder doesn’t look like a usual gadget. Its creator, Modem, designed this device to sit quietly on your nightstand, blending into the bedroom so as not to disturb your sleep. It has a soft, calm appearance, rather than being flashy and standing out. 

At night, it emits a gentle light that is said to feel peaceful and non-intrusive. Co-founder Bas van de Poel says that they wanted to create a product that feels at home in a bedroom, which they see as a “phone-free sanctuary.” 

Dream Recorder, with its simple and pleasing design, avoids being another distracting piece of tech.

How It Works: Recording Dreams Into Video

Using Dream Recorder is simple. All you have to do is give a rough description of your dream, and with the help of AI, it will create a short, grainy video that matches the dreamy, mystical feel. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MODEM (@modem.works)

It stores up to seven dreams, so you can notice repeating patterns across the week. The device is open-source, meaning anyone can build one with 3D-printed parts and basic components. 

The visuals are influenced by illustrator Alexis Jamet’s artwork, giving them a hazy, artistic style. 

Users can also add prompts to change the video look, and over time, the AI will get better at making dreamscapes more realistic.



Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 12:02 PM (IST)

TECHNOLOGY



