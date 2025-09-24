This Bedside Gadget Can Replay Your Dreams Using AI: How It Works

You might have experienced waking up mid-dream and wanting to remember it forever, but feeling so sleepy that you just go back to sleep, and the dream is gone. Well, now you can create a short video of your dream by simply saying it out loud. Dutch design studio Modem has created a device called the Dream Recorder, which records and stores your dream as a video. It's simple, calm design blends in your bedroom to give you uninterrupted sleep without being flashy.

A Calm Design For Bedroom Use

The Dream Recorder doesn’t look like a usual gadget. Its creator, Modem, designed this device to sit quietly on your nightstand, blending into the bedroom so as not to disturb your sleep. It has a soft, calm appearance, rather than being flashy and standing out.

At night, it emits a gentle light that is said to feel peaceful and non-intrusive. Co-founder Bas van de Poel says that they wanted to create a product that feels at home in a bedroom, which they see as a “phone-free sanctuary.”

Dream Recorder, with its simple and pleasing design, avoids being another distracting piece of tech.

How It Works: Recording Dreams Into Video

Using Dream Recorder is simple. All you have to do is give a rough description of your dream, and with the help of AI, it will create a short, grainy video that matches the dreamy, mystical feel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MODEM (@modem.works)

It stores up to seven dreams, so you can notice repeating patterns across the week. The device is open-source, meaning anyone can build one with 3D-printed parts and basic components.

The visuals are influenced by illustrator Alexis Jamet’s artwork, giving them a hazy, artistic style.

Users can also add prompts to change the video look, and over time, the AI will get better at making dreamscapes more realistic.