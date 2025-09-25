Apple Replies To The Scratch Issues On iPhone 17 Pro Models: Here's What They Said

iPhone 17 Scratch Issue: Apple’s new iPhone 17 series, including the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air, is getting attention for an unexpected reason. Many users are noticing scratches and marks on their phones just weeks after buying them. This is surprising because the devices performed well in durability and scratch tests. The scratches are mostly showing up on certain colours like Deep Blue, Cosmic Orange, and Space Black, especially around the edges of the camera bump.

Everyday items like keys or coins may cause small marks, showing a possible design issue.

What Happened With The iPhone 17 Pro

The scratches are mainly appearing near the camera bump, where the metal coating, called anodised aluminium, does not stick well to sharp corners.

Popular YouTuber JerryRigEverything said Apple intentionally left the edges sharp to make the phone look cool, but this makes them more likely to scratch.

People keeping the phone in the same pocket as coins, keys, or other metal objects may see tiny abrasions.

Some display models in Apple stores also showed marks early. In addition, the MagSafe charger can leave a faint circular mark on the back of the phone.

Apple’s Response To Scratches On iPhone 17 Pro

Apple told 9to5Mac that the marks seen on store iPhones came from worn MagSafe stands and are not real scratches.

They are just material transferred from the stands and can be cleaned off. Apple also said that the camera bump edges have the same anodised aluminium finish as older iPhones and MacBooks, so small abrasions over time are normal.

iFixit pointed out that the sharp camera bump edges make the coating uneven, which increases the chance of scratches.

Right now, the simplest way to protect your iPhone 17 Pro is to use a case, which prevents the metal edges from rubbing against other objects.