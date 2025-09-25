Apple Replies To The Scratch Issues On iPhone 17 Pro Models: Here's What They Said

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyApple Replies To The Scratch Issues On iPhone 17 Pro Models: Here's What They Said

Weeks after launch, users are noticing scratches on the iPhone 17 Pro. Experts like JerryRigEverything say the cause is a design flaw in the camera bump’s sharp edges.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 05:55 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

iPhone 17 Scratch Issue: Apple’s new iPhone 17 series, including the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air, is getting attention for an unexpected reason. Many users are noticing scratches and marks on their phones just weeks after buying them. This is surprising because the devices performed well in durability and scratch tests. The scratches are mostly showing up on certain colours like Deep Blue, Cosmic Orange, and Space Black, especially around the edges of the camera bump. 

Everyday items like keys or coins may cause small marks, showing a possible design issue.

What Happened With The iPhone 17 Pro

The scratches are mainly appearing near the camera bump, where the metal coating, called anodised aluminium, does not stick well to sharp corners. 

Popular YouTuber JerryRigEverything said Apple intentionally left the edges sharp to make the phone look cool, but this makes them more likely to scratch. 

People keeping the phone in the same pocket as coins, keys, or other metal objects may see tiny abrasions. 

Some display models in Apple stores also showed marks early. In addition, the MagSafe charger can leave a faint circular mark on the back of the phone.

Apple’s Response To Scratches On iPhone 17 Pro

Apple told 9to5Mac that the marks seen on store iPhones came from worn MagSafe stands and are not real scratches. 

They are just material transferred from the stands and can be cleaned off. Apple also said that the camera bump edges have the same anodised aluminium finish as older iPhones and MacBooks, so small abrasions over time are normal.

iFixit pointed out that the sharp camera bump edges make the coating uneven, which increases the chance of scratches. 

Right now, the simplest way to protect your iPhone 17 Pro is to use a case, which prevents the metal edges from rubbing against other objects.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 25 Sep 2025 05:55 PM (IST)
India
Karnataka HC Refuses To Stay Sidda Govt's Caste Survey, But Rules Data Must Be Kept ‘Protected & Confidential’
World
ABP Exclusive: Lashkar Shifts Base To Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Builds New Terror Hub Near Afghan Border
India
Govt Signs Rs 62,370 Crore Contract With HAL For 97 Tejas Jets As IAF Set To Bid Farewell To MiG-21 Tomorrow
India
'Scapegoat Tactic': Sonam Wangchuk Slams BJP For Ladakh Violence Blame, Warns Against Jail Term
