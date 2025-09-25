Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyiPhone 17 Pro Max In For Review: First Impressions Of Apple's Biggest, Brightest Flagship

iPhone 17 Pro Max In For Review: First Impressions Of Apple's Biggest, Brightest Flagship

iPhone 17 Pro Max sports a brighter 6.9-inch display, triple 48MP cameras with 8× zoom, bigger battery, faster charging, and the powerful A19 Pro chip.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 04:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

iPhone 17 Pro Max First Impressions: Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro Max is here, and this one feels like a statement device. With a refreshed aluminium design, a brighter 6.9-inch display, a beefed-up battery, and Apple’s A19 Pro chip inside, this is the most powerful iPhone to date. Our early hands-on shows that Apple has focused on practical improvements, performance, cooling, and battery life, while still raising the bar for camera capabilities.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Price In India

iPhone 17 Pro Max In For Review: First Impressions Of Apple's Biggest, Brightest Flagship

The iPhone 17 Pro Max sits at the very top of Apple’s lineup, starting at a slight premium over last year’s Pro Max. 

The base 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 1,49,900. The 512GB variant is priced at Rs 1,69,900, and the 1TB model is priced at Rs 1,89,900. Lastly, the top-end 2TB storage model is priced at Rs 2,29,900. 

You have three colourways to choose from: Silver, Deep Blue, and the now-viral Cosmic Orange. 

iPhone 17 Pro Max: What’s Inside The Box

Apple keeps things minimal once again. Alongside the iPhone 17 Pro Max, the box includes a braided USB-C cable.

As with other recent models, a charger is missing, and since this Pro Max comes in both eSIM and nano-SIM variants, there’s no SIM ejector included in the eSIM-only model’s packaging.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: New Design & Display

iPhone 17 Pro Max In For Review: First Impressions Of Apple's Biggest, Brightest Flagship

The Pro Max trades titanium for aluminium, which the company claims makes the frame both lighter and more durable. Apple says the new material also helps with heat dissipation, which ties into the redesigned vapour-chamber cooling system.

The 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display is now brighter than ever at 3,000 nits peak brightness, with an anti-reflective coating and a tougher Ceramic Shield that Apple claims is three times more scratch-resistant and four times harder to crack.

Spec sheet aside, the Pro Max sits nicely in your palm. It's chunky, but you knew that already. The ProMotion display looks great as always, and when you actually scroll through or switch through 

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Cameras & Performance

iPhone 17 Pro Max In For Review: First Impressions Of Apple's Biggest, Brightest Flagship

Apple isn’t holding back on imaging. The iPhone 17 Pro Max carries three 48MP sensors, with the standout being a redesigned telephoto lens offering 8× lossless optical zoom. While the expanded camera island design may divide opinions, early results in low light look impressive.

Performance is handled by the A19 Pro chip, and thanks to the aluminium chassis and vapour chamber, the phone claims to maintain cooler temps even under heavy loads like gaming or 4K editing.

How the iPhone 17 Pro Max actually holds up will be revealed in our full review, coming soon. Stay tuned to ABP Live.

Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Published at : 25 Sep 2025 04:11 PM (IST)
Apple IPhone 17 TECHNOLOGY
