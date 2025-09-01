iPhone 17 Pro Leaks: Price, Specifications, Everything Else We Know So Far

iPhone 17 Pro Leaks: As we have entered September, Apple fans are getting restless as the iPhone 17 lineup launch is just a few days away. With the launch date so close, leaks are also gushing out at the speed of light. The iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to boast an aluminum+glass back, unlike their predecessor. Apple is also said to reshape the iPhone 17 Pro camera bump into a wide rectangular one. Apart from this, Apple is also expected to it a new A19 Pro chip, a bigger battery, and advanced camera capabilities.

Let’s have a closer look at what the iPhone 17 Pro will carry based on leaks.

iPhone 17 Pro Price in India (Expected)

Pricing for the iPhone 17 Pro in India is still unclear, but reports suggest it may see a slight increase compared to the iPhone 16 Pro. Apple is expected to raise the base storage to 256GB, which could justify a price hike of about Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000.

This places the starting price in India at around Rs 1,39,900, though the final figure could vary depending on tariff-related costs Apple is currently facing.

iPhone 17 Pro Specifications (Expected)

The iPhone 17 Pro is rumoured to come in 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch OLED models, featuring a more durable anti-reflective coating to reduce glare and improve scratch resistance.

Under the hood, it might be powered by the A19 Pro chip, paired with 12GB RAM, making it faster and more efficient than its predecessor.

Apple is expected to pack a 5,000mAh+ battery, along with Qi 2.2 wireless charging support at 25W.

The camera system sees its biggest leap yet, with all three rear lenses upgraded to 48 megapixels, plus an improved 24MP front camera.

Other standout upgrades include a potential 8x optical zoom on the Pro Max, dual video recording, and even 8K video capture.

All the features mentioned above are based on leaks, so take them with a pinch of salt.