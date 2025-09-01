Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyiPhone 17 Pro Leaks: Price, Specifications, Everything Else We Know So Far

iPhone 17 Pro Leaks: Price, Specifications, Everything Else We Know So Far

iPhone 17 Pro Leaks: The iPhone 17 Pro is said to launch with a bold copper-orange colour, aluminium redesign, bigger battery, and powerful new A19 Pro chip.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 01:52 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

iPhone 17 Pro Leaks: As we have entered September, Apple fans are getting restless as the iPhone 17 lineup launch is just a few days away. With the launch date so close, leaks are also gushing out at the speed of light. The iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to boast an aluminum+glass back, unlike their predecessor. Apple is also said to reshape the iPhone 17 Pro camera bump into a wide rectangular one. Apart from this, Apple is also expected to it a new A19 Pro chip, a bigger battery, and advanced camera capabilities.

Let’s have a closer look at what the iPhone 17 Pro will carry based on leaks.

iPhone 17 Pro Price in India (Expected)

Pricing for the iPhone 17 Pro in India is still unclear, but reports suggest it may see a slight increase compared to the iPhone 16 Pro. Apple is expected to raise the base storage to 256GB, which could justify a price hike of about Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000. 

This places the starting price in India at around Rs 1,39,900, though the final figure could vary depending on tariff-related costs Apple is currently facing.

iPhone 17 Pro Specifications (Expected)

The iPhone 17 Pro is rumoured to come in 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch OLED models, featuring a more durable anti-reflective coating to reduce glare and improve scratch resistance. 

Under the hood, it might be powered by the A19 Pro chip, paired with 12GB RAM, making it faster and more efficient than its predecessor.

Apple is expected to pack a 5,000mAh+ battery, along with Qi 2.2 wireless charging support at 25W. 

The camera system sees its biggest leap yet, with all three rear lenses upgraded to 48 megapixels, plus an improved 24MP front camera. 

Other standout upgrades include a potential 8x optical zoom on the Pro Max, dual video recording, and even 8K video capture.

All the features mentioned above are based on leaks, so take them with a pinch of salt.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 01 Sep 2025 01:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Apple TECHNOLOGY
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'A Way Has To Be Found To End Russia-Ukraine Conflict': PM Modi Tells Putin
'A Way Has To Be Found To End Russia-Ukraine Conflict': PM Modi Tells Putin
World
Embarrassment For Pakistan: SCO Strongly Condemns Pahalgam Attack In Shehbaz Sharif's Presence
Embarrassment For Pak: SCO Strongly Condemns Pahalgam Attack In Shehbaz Sharif's Presence
India
US Says Partnership With India 'Continues To Reach New Heights' Amid PM Modi's Bonhomie With Xi, Putin
US Says Partnership With India 'Continues To Reach New Heights' Amid PM Modi's Bonhomie With Xi, Putin
World
Over 250 Killed, 500 Injured As 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan
Over 250 Killed, 500 Injured As 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan
Advertisement

Videos

SCO Summit: PM Modi-President Putin Bilateral Talks Highlight Strengthening India-Russia Ties Amid Global Challenges
SCO Summit 2025: India Calls Out Terrorism While Managing Delicate Relations | ABP NEWS
SCO summit 2025: PM Modi Strongly Condemns Terrorism and Pakistan at SCO Summit in China | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Violence, Domestic Assault And Temple Theft Reported In UP, MP And Rajasthan
Breaking: Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Bridge Collapse And Landslides Across North India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From The Problem Of A Nation, How Illegal Influx Has Become A Political Weapon In Elections
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget