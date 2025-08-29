Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
iPhone 17 Air Leaks: From Price In India To Specifications, Here's What You Can Expect

iPhone 17 Air Leaks: From Price In India To Specifications, Here's What You Can Expect

iPhone 17 Air Leaks: Rumours suggest Apple’s iPhone 17 Air will debut as its thinnest iPhone yet. Check expected price in India, specs, and design leaks.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 10:31 AM (IST)
iPhone 17 Air Leaks: The Apple iPhone 17 lineup is just around the corner and has created a buzz among its fans. The new series will launch on September 9 at the Awe Dropping iPhone launch event, as confirmed by the tech giant. The lineup might consist of four phones, but the main centrepiece is said to be the thinnest iPhone, the iPhone 17 Air. While the name “iPhone 17 Air” is not official yet, it is said to be a lightweight, design-focused smartphone positioned to replace the Plus variants.

iPhone 17 Air Price in India

 Rumours indicate that the iPhone 17 Air will fall in the price range between the standard iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro.

According to MacRumours, it may be priced at approximately $899 worldwide, which approximates Rs 79,990 in India without taxes and bank incentives.

That would make it within the range of the current iPhone 16 Plus, but the pricing will be finalised at the launch event.

iPhone 17 Air Specifications (Expected)

The iPhone 17 Air is purported to have a 6.6-inch OLED screen capable of 120Hz ProMotion. Under the hood, it can be powered by the new A19 chip, Wi-Fi 7, and the C1 5G modem of Apple.

The camera leaks indicate that it has a single rear 48MP wide-angle camera, with the front camera possibly being upgraded to 24MP.

A thinner chassis implies a smaller battery, which is said to be less than 3,000mAh, yet Apple can compensate for it with efficiency improvements of the new chip and modem.

As per further leaks, the Air will weigh approximately 145 grams, with a titanium-aluminium frame to remain durable despite its thin profile.

Early dummy versions reveal a fresh horizontal camera bar, streamlined speaker grilles, and a modestly off-centre USB-C port.

We might get to choose from four colour choices are black, white, light gold, and light blue.

All in all, all these are mere speculations, so take them with a pinch of salt.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 29 Aug 2025 10:31 AM (IST)
Apple TECHNOLOGY
