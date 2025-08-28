Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyiPhone 17 Pro Max Leaks: From Price In India To Specficiations, Here's What We Know So Far

iPhone 17 Pro Max Leaks: Apple is set to reveal its upcoming iPhone 17 lineup, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max appears to be getting all the attention. Here's everything we know so far.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 12:12 PM (IST)
iPhone 17 Pro Max Leaks: Apple is all set to launch its much-awaited iPhone 17 series in the first half of September. The event will be streamed online, and you can watch the event on Apple’s official site, Apple TV and Apple’s official YouTube channel. Alongside the iPhone 17 series, Apple is also expected to launch accessories like AirPods 3 and Apple Watch Series 11. But we are here to see all the iPhone 17 Pro Max leaks floating in the air.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Launch Date 

Apple has confirmed the launch of its iPhone 17 lineup, and the date falls under the traditional launch timeline. The iPhone 17 Pro Max, along with others in the lineup, will launch on September 9 at 10:30 pm IST.

Apple's 'Awe Dropping' event will take place at Apple Park in Cupertino, as confirmed by Apple's CEO, Tim Cook.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Price In India 

This year, the lineup consists of four models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a new iPhone 17 Air.

Although Apple has not announced any prices yet, the Pro models will retail at a premium, keeping with Apple's tradition of providing major hardware improvements on its flagship phones.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications

The iPhone 17 Pro Max will be in the limelight, and it is expected to have a 6.9-inch XDR OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It will be powered by a new A19 Pro chipset with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, an increase of 4GB RAM over its predecessors.

The year is all about camera upgrades. The Pro Max will have a three-camera system: 48MP rear, primary, ultra-wide, and a new periscope telephoto lens.

The front camera will also jump to 24MP. Test units hint at a new camera control surface for easier handling in landscape mode.

The design modifications are thinner bezels, a redesigned Apple logo, and a rectangular camera bump. There are also reports of reverse wireless charging support, which allows users to charge AirPods or other accessories.

It is also expected to have a 5,500mAh battery, the largest ever in an iPhone, with 25W MagSafe and 15W Qi2 wireless charging.

As per the leaks, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will have four colour options: orange, white, dark blue, and black.

All these are based on leaks, so take them with a pinch of salt.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 28 Aug 2025 12:12 PM (IST)
Apple
Opinion
