iPhone 17 Leaks: Apple fans are all excited for the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup that is about to debut on September 9. Apple is expected to bring fresh colours to this year’s lineup, with rumours suggesting that the upcoming models will see both subtle classics and bold new tones. Furthermore, Apple’s ‘Awe-Dropping’ event is said to take place at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park, Cupertino, where, along with four phones, Apple Watch and AirPods are also expected. Here’s a complete look at what’s expected across the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, and iPhone 17 Pro models.

iPhone 17: Six Rumoured Shades

Apple’s standard iPhone 17 models are expected to come in six colour variants, including the OG’s black and white. According to Macworld, four fresh tones are expected in the mix:

Black

White

Steel Gray

Green

Purple

Light Blue



Well-known Apple tipsters, Majin Bu and Sonny Dickson, have echoed these claims, pointing to a more diverse palette compared to the iPhone 16. Notably, Steel Grey is expected to replace the long-favoured Space Grey with a slightly modern twist.

iPhone 17 Air: Four Colours Expected

Apple is also rumoured to surprise its fans with a super-thin iPhone 17 Air, which will replace the “Plus” variant. It is said to be Apple’s first major form factor change in years.

The iPhone 17 Air is said to come in four colourways:

Black

White

Light Blue

Light Gold



The light blue finish has been generating the most buzz. Leaker Fixed Focus Digital claims it will be central to Apple’s marketing, describing it as so pale that it can appear nearly white under certain lighting.

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: Five Premium Options

Now comes Apple’s high-end flagships- iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. These models could see their biggest design departure yet. Instead of titanium, rumours point to an aluminium frame with a glass-aluminium back, which could also open the door for fresh finishes.

iPhone 17 lens protection cover will match the phone color. The orange one for the Pro Max might hint at a new shade, possibly dark gold or copper. pic.twitter.com/BMamZ45now — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) July 14, 2025

Accessory leaker Sonny Dickson and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman both suggest five options for the iPhone 17 Pro lineup:

Black

White

Gray

Dark Blue

Orange

While black, white, and grey align with Apple’s traditional Pro palette, the copper-like orange stands out as something entirely new.

Apple is tight-lipped about the upcoming colours, so all the information is based on leaks. Apple's launch logo also showcases some colours that are expected in the iPhone 17 lineup, but take all the information with a pinch of salt.