Will iPhone 16 Get Cheaper After iPhone 17 Launch On September 9? Here's What You Need To Know

Will iPhone 16 Get Cheaper After iPhone 17 Launch On September 9? Here's What You Need To Know

Apple’s iPhone 17 launch is set for Sept 9. Here’s what it could mean for iPhone 16 prices, and whether you should buy now or wait.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 03:06 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Apple has now officially confirmed that its next big event, named Awe Dropping, will take place on September 9 at Apple Park, Cupertino, California, US, where the company is expected to release the much-awaited iPhone 17 series along with accessories. 

The lineup may feature the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a new iPhone 17 Air. Naturally, this brings up the annual question: What happens to the price of the iPhone 16 once the new models arrive?

Want to grab the iPhone 16 now?

At the time of writing, the iPhone 16 is already being sold at a discount price, some variants even falling to Rs 62,900 on Reliance Digital. 

The iPhone 16 is a good purchase for users who are not bothered by the latest design refinements or improved processors. You are basically receiving flagship-level performance without having to wait till the new release.

Should you wait for iPhone 17? 

As seen in previous Apple launches, the tech giant usually cuts down the price of the previous year’s iPhones by around Rs 10,000 once the new lineup launches. 

Provided that the trend persists, the iPhone 16 may experience another reduction in price after September 9, which will make it even more appealing. 

But since the current discounts are already underway, the post-launch price may not be that significantly lower than current offers.

Those who desire the newest Apple experience, the iPhone 17 series boasts of better cameras, a quicker processor and is available in a new design language. 

Also Read: iPhone 17 Pro Max Leaks: From Price In India To Specficiations, Here's What We Know So Far

The iPhone 17 Air, specifically, will be popular among lightweight device enthusiasts.

To wrap it up, if you are eyeing the iPhone 16, it is already carrying a strong deal. But if you want to wait and see if iPhone 17 will offer something that might be more appealing to you than iPhone 16 discounts, September 9 is not too far away. 

Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 28 Aug 2025 03:06 PM (IST)
Apple TECHNOLOGY
