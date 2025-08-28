Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyDid Apple’s Event Teaser Hint At iPhone 17 Colours? Here's What We Know So Far

Did Apple’s Event Teaser Hint At iPhone 17 Colours? Here's What We Know So Far

Apple’s September 9 event invite may have quietly teased iPhone 17 series colour options. Did the vibrant logo reveal orange and blue Pro finishes?

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 06:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

iPhone 17 Launch: Apple has formally issued invitations to its much-anticipated iPhone 17 series launch, which is scheduled to take place on September 9, and fans are buzzing with speculation. Apple is likely to launch four models this year: the iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Though the Cupertino tech giant is still tight-lipped, the event teaser itself may have leaked something sensational: the potential new iPhone 17 colour variants.

iPhone 17 Series Expected Colours

The invitation, which is dubbed 'Awe Dropping' this time around, features an Apple icon on a colourful gradient background of orange, blue, and yellow. 

On the surface, it represents a new liquid glass design theme of iOS 26 that Apple introduced. However, according to the rumours, the colour scheme may as well be the finishes of the iPhone 17 series.

It has also been hinted that the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will be released in a new bold orange finish, a huge break in the usual Pro finishes that Apple uses, such as Natural Titanium or Space Black. 

The dark blue colour observed on the teaser might also be an indication of another special Pro. In the meantime, the regular iPhone 17 and the thinner iPhone 17 Air may use lighter shades of yellow and sky blue. 

And as ever, there are just a few tinges of black and white hinting that Apple will not abandon its traditional colours.

Apple’s Official Confirmation Awaited

It is worth mentioning that Apple has not yet made any official statement, and these are just speculations. Nevertheless, Apple has a tradition of including cryptic clues in their invitations to events, and this time, there is a chance the colours can tell us what we are getting.

Assuming it is true, the iPhone 17 may become the most colourful Pro release of the company to date.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 28 Aug 2025 06:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Apple TECHNOLOGY
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
‘Don’t Share Documents’: Mamata Alleges BJP Plot To Delete Bengal Voter Names, Warns Of ‘Linguistic Terror’
‘Don’t Share Documents’: Mamata Alleges BJP Plot To Delete Bengal Voter Names, Warns Of ‘Linguistic Terror’
Business
India Remains Hopeful Of Resuming Trade Talks With US As Tariffs Put Pressure On Exports
India Remains Hopeful Of Resuming Trade Talks With US As Tariffs Put Pressure On Exports
Election 2025
'Rahul Gandhi Ka Dimaag…’: Fadnavis, Allies Slam ‘Abusive’ Remarks On Modi, His Mother; Congress Cries ‘Diversion’
'Rahul Gandhi Ka Dimaag…’: Fadnavis, Allies Slam ‘Abusive’ Remarks On Modi, His Mother
Business
Tariff Shockwave Makes Dalal Street Bleed, Sensex Crashes Over 700 Points, Nifty Tests 24,500
Tariff Shockwave Makes Dalal Street Bleed, Sensex Crashes Over 700 Points
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget