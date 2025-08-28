Did Apple’s Event Teaser Hint At iPhone 17 Colours? Here's What We Know So Far

iPhone 17 Launch: Apple has formally issued invitations to its much-anticipated iPhone 17 series launch, which is scheduled to take place on September 9, and fans are buzzing with speculation. Apple is likely to launch four models this year: the iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Though the Cupertino tech giant is still tight-lipped, the event teaser itself may have leaked something sensational: the potential new iPhone 17 colour variants.

iPhone 17 Series Expected Colours

The invitation, which is dubbed 'Awe Dropping' this time around, features an Apple icon on a colourful gradient background of orange, blue, and yellow.

On the surface, it represents a new liquid glass design theme of iOS 26 that Apple introduced. However, according to the rumours, the colour scheme may as well be the finishes of the iPhone 17 series.

- Orange in the Apple logo for the new Pro color

- Light blue for the iPhone Air

- Play on jaw dropping for the thin/light of the phone https://t.co/vwQ3o9hetq — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 26, 2025

It has also been hinted that the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will be released in a new bold orange finish, a huge break in the usual Pro finishes that Apple uses, such as Natural Titanium or Space Black.

The dark blue colour observed on the teaser might also be an indication of another special Pro. In the meantime, the regular iPhone 17 and the thinner iPhone 17 Air may use lighter shades of yellow and sky blue.

And as ever, there are just a few tinges of black and white hinting that Apple will not abandon its traditional colours.

Apple’s Official Confirmation Awaited

It is worth mentioning that Apple has not yet made any official statement, and these are just speculations. Nevertheless, Apple has a tradition of including cryptic clues in their invitations to events, and this time, there is a chance the colours can tell us what we are getting.

Assuming it is true, the iPhone 17 may become the most colourful Pro release of the company to date.