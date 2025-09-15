Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Is Your Job Safe? A New Report Says AI Is Replacing 'THESE' Entry-Level Jobs

A new study from Anthropic seems to confirm the CEO's warning that AI is set to replace a significant number of jobs, with 77% of use cases showing full automation.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 15 Sep 2025 04:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

AI was made to help humans, but this new report says otherwise. Anthropic released a report stating that many companies are now using Anthropic’s AI tool, Claude, to do entire jobs. The report further says that more than three-quarters (77%) of Claude’s use cases involve full task automation. Instead of humans and AI working side by side, the software is often taking over entire responsibilities, as reported by Bloomberg. 

This shows that businesses are treating AI as a replacement tool rather than a partner.

What The Report Found

Anthropic studied how companies use its Claude software by looking at traffic from its application programming interface (API). The results show that most businesses rely on Claude for Administrative work and Coding tasks.

As reported by Bloomberg, these are the areas where AI can swiftly complete repetitive jobs. Peter McCrory, head of economics at Anthropic, said it’s still unclear whether this jump in automation is happening because Claude is becoming more capable or because companies are now more willing to hand over work to AI. 

He added that finding the real reason is an important area for future research.

Why It Raises Worries

Anthropic’s leadership admits there are risks. CEO Dario Amodei has warned that AI could wipe out up to 50% of entry-level jobs and urged people to stop “sugarcoating” what lies ahead. 

Sarah Heck, head of external affairs, said the report shows something big is happening, but added that it’s too soon to say if Amodei’s prediction is right.

For now, the report makes one point clear: businesses are letting AI like Claude handle more jobs on its own. 

That raises tough questions about what this means for human workers in the future. If the trend continues, companies may save money and speed up processes, but it could also leave many employees struggling to find their place in the new workplace shaped by artificial intelligence.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 15 Sep 2025 04:39 PM (IST)
