HomeTechnologyMumbai Police Use This AirPods Pro 3 Feature To Raise Awareness On Scams, Internet Lauds

Mumbai Police Use This AirPods Pro 3 Feature To Raise Awareness On Scams, Internet Lauds

Mumbai Police used the new AirPods Pro 3 Live Translation feature to create a viral meme, warning young people about the reality behind shady online investment offers.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 05:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

iPhone 17 Launch: The Mumbai Police have built a reputation for using memes and pop culture to spread awareness about online fraud and crime. Their social media posts often target Gen Z and young people by making safety messages more relatable. After the launch of Apple’s iPhone 17 series, the police did the same again. 

This time, they used the new AirPods Pro 3’s “Live Translation” feature as the base for a creative post warning people about investment scams and shady online money offers.

Promise Of Returns May Translate To A Scam

In their post, Mumbai Police shared a meme showing AirPods Pro 3 translating a scam. It read: “Invest 10,000 and get 5x return in just one month.” The translation showed: “You are falling for a scam.” 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice)

This was a clever way of using Apple’s new feature to remind people that unrealistic investment offers are almost always fake and extremely risky.

Apple describes Live Translation as a tool that lets users hear real-time translations when someone speaks in another language. Users can also reply naturally, and the words get translated on the iPhone screen. 

Mumbai Police used this new feature not literally, but as an example to show how scams should be “translated” into what they really mean, an attempt to cheat you and take your money.

Tips To Stay Safe From Scammers

The message is simple: always be cautious. If you or someone you know receives promises of unusually high returns, it’s almost certainly a scam. Reject such offers immediately and warn others not to fall for them.

Never click on suspicious links, as they could steal your money or data. Double-check the sender before opening any link carefully. 

Also, avoid answering calls from unknown numbers. If the caller offers something that feels “too good to be true,” hang up right away and report it to the authorities without delay.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 12 Sep 2025 05:04 PM (IST)
