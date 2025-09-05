Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Deals and Discounts
Amazon has updated the landing page on its mobile app, teasing offers on products from Samsung, Apple, Realme, Dell, Asus, iQOO, and OnePlus. Buyers can expect:
- Up to 40% off on smartphones and accessories
- Up to 80% off on electronics and accessories from HP, Boat, and Sony
- Up to 65% off on appliances from LG, Samsung, Haier, and Godrej
- Extra 10% instant discount for SBI credit and debit card users, including EMI transactions
Additionally, Amazon is offering interest-free EMI options and exchange bonuses, making high-value devices more affordable during the sale.
Samsung Smartphones In Focus
Amazon will be offering price cuts on multiple gadgets, but Samsung will be among the biggest highlights of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. The e-commerce platform has teased discounts on several models, including:
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
- Galaxy M06 5G, M16 5G
- Galaxy A55 5G, A56 5G, A36 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
According to Amazon, buyers can save more than Rs 10,000 on Samsung smartphones during the event. Both flagship and mid-range models will be available at reduced prices, giving customers multiple options across budgets.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Vs Flipkart Big Billion Days
The sale will once again compete directly with Flipkart’s Big Billion Days 2025, which traditionally runs around the same time. With both platforms pushing aggressive deals on smartphones, laptops, and home appliances, customers are expected to benefit from steep price cuts and bank offers.