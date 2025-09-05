Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Amazon is back with its Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, starting September 23, bringing exciting discounts across top categories. From premium smartphones by Samsung, Apple, and Realme to laptops from Dell and Asus, shoppers can expect big savings this festive season. Prime members will enjoy early access, while additional perks like no-cost EMI and bank offers will make deals even sweeter. Alongside electronics, buyers can grab great offers on washing machines, refrigerators, smart home gadgets, and TWS earbuds.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Deals and Discounts

Amazon has updated the landing page on its mobile app, teasing offers on products from Samsung, Apple, Realme, Dell, Asus, iQOO, and OnePlus. Buyers can expect:

Up to 40% off on smartphones and accessories

on smartphones and accessories Up to 80% off on electronics and accessories from HP, Boat, and Sony

on electronics and accessories from HP, Boat, and Sony Up to 65% off on appliances from LG, Samsung, Haier, and Godrej

on appliances from LG, Samsung, Haier, and Godrej Extra 10% instant discount for SBI credit and debit card users, including EMI transactions



Additionally, Amazon is offering interest-free EMI options and exchange bonuses, making high-value devices more affordable during the sale.

Samsung Smartphones In Focus

Amazon will be offering price cuts on multiple gadgets, but Samsung will be among the biggest highlights of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. The e-commerce platform has teased discounts on several models, including:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy M06 5G, M16 5G

Galaxy A55 5G, A56 5G, A36 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

According to Amazon, buyers can save more than Rs 10,000 on Samsung smartphones during the event. Both flagship and mid-range models will be available at reduced prices, giving customers multiple options across budgets.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Vs Flipkart Big Billion Days

The sale will once again compete directly with Flipkart’s Big Billion Days 2025, which traditionally runs around the same time. With both platforms pushing aggressive deals on smartphones, laptops, and home appliances, customers are expected to benefit from steep price cuts and bank offers.