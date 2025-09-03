Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: Don't Miss These Best Product Deals On Samsung, HP And More

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: Don’t Miss These Best Product Deals On Samsung, HP And More

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 returns with huge deals on phones, laptops, home appliances, plus festive cashback and contests. Check out the products that will get great discounts.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 05:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Amazon Great Indian Festival: The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is back, bringing huge discounts across popular categories. Shoppers can expect offers on smartphones, laptops, home appliances, fashion, and more. Prime members will enjoy 24-hour early access before the sale opens to everyone else. Along with cashback, festive contests, and exchange deals, this year’s sale promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Top Product Deals On Amazon Great Indian Festival

The products below are tipped by Amazon to get great deals and discounts.

  • Samsung S24 Ultra – This flagship phone comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for smooth performance. It also features a 200MP camera with ProVisual Engine and a 5000mAh battery for all-day use.
  • ASUS Vivobook 15 – Powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor, this laptop has 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. Its 15.6-inch FHD display and backlit keyboard make it ideal for work and study.
  • HP 15 Laptop – Equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U processor, 12GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB SSD, it handles daily tasks easily. The 15.6-inch anti-glare display and Windows 11 OS offer a comfortable computing experience.
  • Samsung Galaxy M36 5G – This smartphone comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage for smooth multitasking. It also features a 50MP AI-enhanced OIS triple camera and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ for durability.
  • HP Victus Gaming Laptop – It sports a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD for powerful gaming performance. The laptop also has a 6GB RTX 4050 GPU and a 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz display for smooth visuals.

Extra Savings and Festive Perks

Amazon is offering special bank discounts, including 10% off on SBI cards and extra EMI savings. Exchange offers allow you to trade in old devices for discounts, and Amazon Pay Later and Wallet provide cashback up to Rs 600 and Rs 100.

Customers can also participate in “Spin & Win” contests and quizzes with prizes like an iPhone 16 Pro and rewards up to Rs 15,000.

With great deals, cashback offers, and festive contests, the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 seems to be bigger and better than ever.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 03 Sep 2025 05:14 PM (IST)
Amazon TECHNOLOGY
